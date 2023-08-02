Actress Sues Disney Over Live-Action Remake, Blasts Company

The Walt Disney Company has received plenty of backlash for its commitment to live-action remakes, and now it’s being sued for one of them.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been on the receiving end of much backlash over the past several months, particularly from actors and actresses who have come forward in disagreement with his comments amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes happening in Hollywood. However, that’s not the only backlash that the company has been receiving.

In addition, Disney has been targeted by many fans over several different issues, one of which being live-action remakes. Disney has announced more than a handful of live-action remakes for the future, and this doesn’t even include the ones that have already been released, such as The Little Mermaid (2023) that debuted this summer.

Now, it seems the company is having more trouble. This time with an actress who has called them out and filed a lawsuit.

During the filming of Cruella, a distressing accident occurred involving one of the extras due to a wardrobe malfunction. The individual slipped and suffered significant pain as a result of the mishap. Unfortunately, despite her difficulty in walking, Disney employees insisted that she find her own way to the hospital, according to the claim. However, thanks to the timely assistance of a studio staff member who offered her a ride in their minibus, her condition did not worsen.

The actress, Joanne Tremain, endured the dislocation of her kneecap and underwent surgery and intense treatment, leaving her leg permanently harmed, scarred, and altered. Joanne Tremain eagerly joined the set of Disney’s Cruella in 2019, feeling closer to fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming an actress. She arrived at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, where she was set to participate in a ballroom scene alongside lead actress Emma Stone. Unfortunately, she was required to wear heeled shoes that were too large for her, and an accidental spill on the floor led to her slip and subsequent injuries. Through long-term treatment, Tremain eventually recovered from her injuries.

In response to the incident and what she perceives as Disney’s lack of awareness and compassion, Joanne Tremain has taken legal action against the company. She expresses her painful experience, recounting how her kneecap had shifted to the side of her leg, only to be painfully realigned when someone straightened her leg.

Disney has denied all of Tremain’s claims, even stating that there is no footage of the incident. This denial deeply troubles her, as she feels her life has been significantly changed. The incident resulted in multiple knee dislocations and reconstructive surgery, leaving her unable to stand for extended periods without swelling and struggling with bending.

“How can they deny responsibility and claim there is no footage of the incident? This has changed my life as I have had four knee dislocations and reconstructive surgery and I can’t stand for long periods, or my leg swells up,” she said. “I have trouble bending and a numb lower leg which I’m told may never go. I was just starting out on my acting career and though I want to continue this incident could have ended it.”

Additionally, she experiences numbness in her lower leg, which may persist permanently. Despite her determination to pursue her acting career, Tremain fears that this incident could have jeopardized her dreams.

