‘She-Hulk’ Actress Blasts “Out of Touch” Disney CEO, Slams Marvel Studios

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is letting her thoughts known on controversial Disney boss Bob Iger after he criticized striking WGA and SAG-AFTRA members for not having “realistic” demands while also slamming Marvel Studios for supposedly taking advantage of their lower-level employees.

2023 is shaping up to be a pretty tumultuous year for the Walt Disney Company, which has been the target of pointed criticisms from passionate writers and actors currently striking against major Hollywood studios in the fight for fair wages. Over the last few weeks, productions such as the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, Andor, and Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again have come to a screeching halt, with seemingly no end in sight.

To add fuel to the fire, newly-reinstated Disney CEO Bob Iger received widespread backlash after sharing his own thoughts on the matter, calling strikers’ decision to withhold labor “very disturbing,” on top of calling their demands “not realistic.” Considering Iger brings home a reported $27 million paycheck annually, this didn’t exactly sit well with Disney employees, with A-list celebrities including Guardians of the Galaxy alum Sean Gunn and, more recently, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany publicly vocalizing their frustrations with the controversial businessman.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter from picket lines in New York City, the She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters actress put Disney CEO Bob Iger on blast for his recent comments on the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Maslany explained that she and many other creatives have “been completely cast aside” in recent years thanks to the confusing world of streaming, which has virtually erased the concept of residuals and left union members unable to afford housing, healthcare, and other necessities:

I have friends who have been doing this for 30 to 40 years and have lost their health care because the minimums are so relatively low, but wages have gone down, people’s quotes no longer stand for anything. It’s just like we’ve been completely cast aside.

When asked to comment on Iger’s stance on the current strikes, Maslany bluntly told the outlet that the Disney CEO is “completely out of touch” with the creative minds behind his most successful shows, “who bring viewers to him and him money:”

I think he’s completely out of touch. He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money.

The Marvel veteran also added how “people are taken advantage of” under the current system at Disney and how unfair it is to see the studio’s wealth not shared evenly amongst “the people who actually make the show,” including the cast, crew, and writers:

Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of, and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers.

Maslany is undoubtedly correct in pointing out the staggering pay gap at major Hollywood studios such as Disney, which can see CEOs and other higher-up executives bringing home multi-million dollar paychecks while writers and actors earn mere cents in residuals, if at all. With the stakes seeming higher than ever thanks to shuttered productions and an unpredictable post-pandemic box office, studios will have to extend an olive branch soon—though jobless writers might be forced to cave first without a new deal being set in place.

Despite her Marvel debut earning less-than-favorable reviews following its premiere on Disney+ last year, Maslany has earned praise from fans, never being one to hold back on important issues such as body image, sexism, and even experiencing misogyny firsthand for her role in She-Hulk. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that Maslany felt compelled to speak out against Iger, and she certainly won’t be the sole voice in the superhero genre speaking out as other big-name actors join the picket line.

As for the MCU, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also shared his thoughts on the strikes earlier this month, where he expressed his disappointment in a statement to the Marvel community, saying he hopes to see his actors and writers back in action soon.

While a second season of She-Hulk might not be high up on Disney’s list of priorities, it’ll be interesting to see if Maslany’s scathing response to Iger will cause her to fall out of the studio’s good graces moving forward. Regardless, Maslany’s latest comments highlight the unjust treatment of writers and actors in Hollywood, particularly Disney and Marvel. Although she didn’t expand on her personal experience filming She-Hulk beyond this, perhaps we’ll hear more as the strikes continue on.

