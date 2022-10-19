‘She-Hulk’ Season Two: What We Need To See

Jennifer Walters’ time being our Wednesday night highlight on Disney+ came to a close last week with the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. And while there’s yet to be confirmation on whether or not we’ll get a season two, or if we even will see our favorite superpowered legal legend again, there are absolutely some things we hope to see if we do get more of the green giantess.

More Cases

She-Hulk had major fun with the sitcom format, and it was even better when it spiced it up with the regular case of the week. Seeing the GLK&H team tackle Wong’s legal woes was a major mid-season highlight (and gave us the instantly iconic Madisynn). More of that, please. Not because it’s the perfect excuse for more super-powered cameos, but because it leans into one of She-Hulk‘s biggest strengths: it can take a light-hearted look at just how the law operates in a world where so many can now quite literally, fly right above it.

More Matt

Speaking of cameos, they deployed a devilish one towards the end of the season with the introduction of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). It makes sense; surely if you were two superpowered legal professionals, you’d find one another to chat about the unique challenges of the job. And work through your frustrations in the courtroom… and the bedroom. Let’s face it, alongside being incredibly cool, Daredevil is also incredibly hot. She-Hulk openly acknowledged this universal truth and was all the better for it. Give us more of their red-hot romance.

Titania Time

Titania: the incredibly powerful influencer we love to hate. From her outrageous fashion choices to the fact she seems destined to thwart Jen’s every move, Titania made her mark from the moment she crashed through that courtroom wall. Jameela Jamil clearly relishes the role, and puts the comedic chops she displayed on The Good Place to work as an oblivious and dangerous nightmare. Yes, she briefly rocked up to the show’s epically meta-finale, but we want more. In the comics, she’s She-Hulk’s biggest nemesis. Surely this is just the start of their rocky relationship.

More Office Fun

Jen might literally be the one stopping people in their tracks, but she’s surrounded by a crack legal team… of absolute sweethearts. Whether it’s the bewitchingly dry Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), the adorable Pug (Josh Segarra), or the fearsome attorney with a heart of gold Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry), they make for a lovely bunch. Their antics in and around the law offices were a joy in themselves. More time around the water cooler with this lot, please.

More Abomination

A highlight of the season was seeing how Emil Blonsky’s (Tim Roth) years post-the Harlem smash down have treated him. Yes, we had that glimpse of him in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) –– but this was quality time with the monstrous villain. Turns out, a bit of yoga can do a world of good. His transformation into rehab coach and zen master (/potential cult leader) was something to behold. Yes, he veered from the path a little in the finale. But his and Jen’s relationship is so fun to watch that we’d happily let her take another retreat to the land of no-signal for more time with this one-time Hulk villain.

More Jen

Yes, this might be blindingly obvious — but we’d love more of Tatiana Maslany on our screens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her wry sense of humor, frankness about her needs, and general badassery both in the courtroom and in big green mean mode were a delight to behold. Even when she was sprout-green and 6ft 7, her charisma shone through and made her a promising addition to the line-up. Whether it’s on Disney+ or the big screen, let’s hope it isn’t too long until we see her in action again. (I hope you’re reading this, K.E.V.I.N.)

What are you hoping to see in the potential She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season Two? Let us know in the comments down below!