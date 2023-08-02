BREAKING: Disney Resorts to Overhaul Entire Dining Reservation System

Disney World and Disneyland are changing their entire dining experience effective immediately, and here’s what you need to know.

Disneyland and Disney World Changing Entire Dining Reservation System Effective Immediately

Disneyland and Disney World both announced that their entire dining reservation system is changing moving forward, and here’s what you need to know. Scott Gustin, the industry insider, and journalist, covered the breaking news of WDW and Disneyland Resort changing their dining reservation system on Twitter moments ago.

NEW: Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are making updates to the dining reservation system over the coming days. The biggest upgrade: When you search for a restaurant and time, you will soon see ALL reservation slots in a single view vs. a few random options. Old vs. new: pic.twitter.com/JSPBzzh4xd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 2, 2023

The most significant upgrade coming to the reservation system is being able to see all reservation slots in a single view instead of a few random options Guests were used to seeing on the mobile app for both Disney Resorts. The changes to the reservation system will occur over the coming days for Guests attending both locations in the coming week. Available time slots will also be sorted by meal period to give more clarity to Guests when they attempt to book through the mobile app for a dining experience inside Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland in California.

This news comes after Guests voiced their concerns and hatred for the mobile app dining reservation system, which would not post accurate times or slots for those looking for specific dining experiences for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests using the old system would have to endure time slots that would disappear and reappear again but under a new time, leaving Guests frustrated and angry at both Disney Resorts. Disney fans were quick to comment on their joy and thrill of both Disney Parks finally upgrading their out-of-date dining reservation system.

At this point, there is no update on whether or not the other Disney Resorts around the globe will follow suit and upgrade their dining reservation systems currently in place. Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris usually boast a smooth and fluid dining reservation system, despite struggling with Park attendance and a lack of new attractions and experiences for Guests.