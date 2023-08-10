Disney+ Loses Millions of Subscribers as Content Purge Continues

Disney+ reported terrible numbers in its third-quarter earnings report yesterday morning. Content continues to be purged as the streaming platform continues to decline.
Disney+ Content Purge – What’s Going On With the Streaming Platform?
Disney+ is purging some of its content for those who may not be aware. In a recent development, former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy elaborated on the company’s strategy, stating, “We are actively assessing the content available on our DTC services to harmonize with the evolving direction of our content curation approach.” These remarks coincide with Disney’s recent decisions to discontinue projects such as National Treasure and Lucasfilm’s Willow, which had only completed one season each. McCarthy continued:
“As a consequence, specific content will be withdrawn from our streaming services, leading to an anticipated impairment charge of around $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, this charge, distinct from our segment outcomes, is projected to be predominantly acknowledged in the third quarter as we finalize the review process and undertake the content removal.”
As Disney looks to cut its losses, an immense amount of content will be removed from the platform in the coming months and into 2024. A complete list of the content being released has been revealed, which you can see for yourself:
Big Shot
Turner & Hooch
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Willow
The Making Of Willow
Diary of a Future President
Just Beyond
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Marvel’s Project Hero
Marvel’s MPower
Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Rosaline
Cheaper by the Dozen remake
The One and Only Ivan
Stargirl
Encore!
A Spark Story
Black Beauty
Clouds
Weird but True!
Timmy Failure
Be Our Chef
Magic Camp
Howard
Earth to Ned
Foodtastic
Stuntman
Fairy Tale Weddings
Wolfgang
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
Disney’s Streaming Platform Losses Thousands as Company Seeks Out Solutions for the Future
In the earnings call to shareholders yesterday, the Walt Disney Company unveiled its subscriber numbers for the third quarter of 2023. In the report, Disney+ lost an estimated 12.8 million subscribers worldwide while gaining 1.1 million subs Internationally.
The massive loss in subscribers is primarily due to the content being released on the platform and the lack of new content streaming as more Star Wars, Marvel, and other intellectual properties look to make waves during the fourth quarter of 2023. The company aims to salvage what it can from this devastating loss by introducing new price tiers for its streaming platform. Starting immediately, Disney+ commercial-free will cost $13.99 monthly, a 27% increase from the previous price tag. Beginning September 7, the option with ads will remain low at $7.99 monthly.