Disney World Given Warning as DeSantis Seeks Final Solution

As the ongoing legal battle continues between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, DeSantis has given out an ultimatum, and Disney has now been cornered to make a decision soon. Here are the updates so far on the Disney vs. DeSantis battle.
Disney World Against the Florida Governor: What Is Going On?
For those unaware of the ongoing legal battle between DeSantis and Disney, here are some quick updates to get you back on track. There have been some minor updates surrounding the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis currently undertake, but the bigger picture is worth mentioning. Until now, no formal updates have been given aside from the news that broke out today. According to an official court filing, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed a reply brief in direct response to Disney World’s federal lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the district board. The 29 paged document details the final solution DeSantis is looking for, which would be for the courts to dismiss the lawsuit so that this will not go against him as he seeks out a 2024 Presidential bid next year.
By the end of the official document, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is asking the court to dismiss or abstain from the case, leaving little to no wiggle room for Disney World. If the court dismisses the claim entirely, then Disney World is left with nothing but failure following its entire reasoning behind the lawsuit in the first place. The court admits to refraining from exercising federal jurisdiction if the issue is abstained. But how did this all start, and why?
WDW vs. Desantis – How It All Started and Why
The political upheaval took root in 2022 when Governor DeSantis launched a vehement critique against the Walt Disney Company and corporate executives in California. This came in response to the company’s stance on Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill,” which Disney deemed necessitated repeal. A single tweet from Disney triggered an intense response from the Florida Governor, who urged the state Legislature to rescind the law or prompt its judicial dismissal. Answering Governor DeSantis’s call, Florida lawmakers passed legislation to revamp the leadership of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, an entity responsible for granting Disney quasi-governmental powers for over half a century. In an unforeseen twist, DeSantis’s Reedy Creek District decided to curtail funding for hiring off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Office police officers to patrol the Walt Disney World Resort.
The ongoing clash between WDW and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis ignited reasonably recently and has dominated headlines and the attention of theme Park enthusiasts. On April 26, the conflict escalated further when industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin revealed in a tweet that Disney World was commencing legal proceedings against Governor Ron DeSantis. The primary impetus behind this new legal action, as widely believed, stems from the disintegration of the recently sanctioned agreement between Disney and Reedy Creek. According to recent reports by The New York Post, under DeSantis’s direct selection, the oversight board invalidated the eleventh-hour accord struck between Disney and Reedy Creek, which governed the expansive 25,000-acre Resort complex in Orlando. The tussle between Disney and the Florida Governor, triggered when Ron DeSantis assumed control over the district governing Walt Disney World in February, has escalated into a full-fledged confrontation.
More news to follow as further details are released in the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned to Inside The Magic for more.