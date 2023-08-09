Disney World Given Warning as DeSantis Seeks Final Solution

As the ongoing legal battle continues between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort, DeSantis has given out an ultimatum, and Disney has now been cornered to make a decision soon. Here are the updates so far on the Disney vs. DeSantis battle.

Disney World Against the Florida Governor: What Is Going On?

For those unaware of the ongoing legal battle between DeSantis and Disney, here are some quick updates to get you back on track. There have been some minor updates surrounding the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis currently undertake, but the bigger picture is worth mentioning. Until now, no formal updates have been given aside from the news that broke out today. According to an official court filing, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed a reply brief in direct response to Disney World’s federal lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the district board. The 29 paged document details the final solution DeSantis is looking for, which would be for the courts to dismiss the lawsuit so that this will not go against him as he seeks out a 2024 Presidential bid next year.

By the end of the official document, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is asking the court to dismiss or abstain from the case, leaving little to no wiggle room for Disney World. If the court dismisses the claim entirely, then Disney World is left with nothing but failure following its entire reasoning behind the lawsuit in the first place. The court admits to refraining from exercising federal jurisdiction if the issue is abstained. But how did this all start, and why?

WDW vs. Desantis – How It All Started and Why