Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Replacement Has Been Confirmed

Tom Holland might not appear in the Spider-Man universe for a long time, as talks for the coveted Spider-Man 4 have been put on indefinite hold out of respect for the strikes. These long delays could result in the man finally stepping away from the role, as he has stated he wants to many times over. This theory seems even more true because his replacement has finally been confirmed.

Related: Tom Holland Steps Away From Acting, What This Means For ‘Spider-Man 4’

Sony has been building its own Spider-Man universe, focusing more on the villains that usually go toe-to-toe with the Web Head. This villain universe started with Venom, which stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom. Though it was a blunder at the box office, Morbius joined the fray, opening the door for films like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

Though most of these characters have existed in the comics to be the direct antagonistic force to Spider-Man, Sony is now transforming most into anti-heroes that could theoretically still link up to fight a new version of Spider-Man. However, it might not be the Spidey that people initially think of. Both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could theoretically suit back up to restart their won franchises once again.

Tom Holland also stated that he would love for someone like Spider-Gwen to replace him, and with the popularity of Hailee Steinfeld’s portrayal of the character in the Spider-Verse movies, that might not be too crazy of a pitch. However, one Spider-Person is being overlooked and one that might shock everyone completely.

Sydney Sweeney Confirms Spider-Woman Role, Tom Holland Replacement?

Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria fame finally confirmed to Variety that she will appear in Madame Web as Julia Carpenter, otherwise known as Spider-Woman. Carpenter also becomes the second Madame Web, though that might not be Sony’s direction after the first film in a presumed franchise. According to Sweeney:

“I was freaking out, of course. I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character. I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be. Quote that! That’s a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about.”

Sweeney was also asked if she hoped that her character would transition to the MCU, and she simply stated, “Yes.” Anyone who appears in superhero movies likely wants to appear in a Marvel venture merely because they are considered the gold standard for the genre. It could be that Tom Holland could step away and hand the reigns over to a Spider-Woman.

Sydney Sweeney might not be known to superhero fans yet, but if she blows everyone away when appearing as Julia Carpenter, it could set her up for a role in the dual Sony/Marvel Spider-Man universe. The established character and Holland’s desire to step away could also be a seamless transition.

We understand this is just wild speculation, and we certainly hope that Tom Holland will return to the role of Peter Parker. Still, the farther we get from the Spider-Man 4 release, the more likely Holland might lean toward not returning. His interviews have certainly indicated such.

There are plenty of Spider-People to choose from, but with Sydney Sweeny confirmed to be appearing as Spider-Woman, she might be the Spider-Person tasked with taking down the villains of the Sony-built universe. She could also head from the Sony universe into the MCU through some Multiverse magic, and no one would question it.

Related: MarvMarvel’st ‘Spi’Spider-Man’ie Has an Unexpected Genre

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Hardy certainly did so, though he left back to his world—leaving behind some of the symbiote. No Way Home also taught us that Sony and Marvel can play well together, so what is stopping them from bringing Sweeney’s Spider-Woman over to Holland’s universe for the simple fact of taking over? We could see it happening.

What do you think of Tom Holland potentially being replaced by Sydney Sweeney’sSweeney’soman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!