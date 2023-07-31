Andrew Garfield Drops Bombshell, Confirms Abandoned ‘Spider-Man’ Not Done

A major development was just revealed for those hoping Andrew Garfield and his Spider-Man character could have a future.

Andrew Garfield portrayed the iconic role of Spider-Man in two films: The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

In The Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield brought a fresh and youthful take to the character of Peter Parker. His portrayal captured the essence of the beloved Marvel superhero, combining the struggles of a high school student with the responsibilities and challenges that come with being Spider-Man. Additionally, the chemistry between Garfield’s Peter Parker and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy (both on-screen and off-screen as they were dating at the time) added depth to the emotional aspect of the story.

The second installment, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), continued Garfield’s exploration of the complexities of his character. The film delved into Peter Parker’s struggle to balance his personal life with his superhero duties while facing a formidable set of villains, including Electro (played by Jamie Foxx) and the Green Goblin (played by Dane DeHaan).

Unfortunately, the planned third movie in the series was eventually canceled. The character of Spider-Man was subsequently rebooted, and Garfield did not return to reprise his role, leaving fans to believe that his Spider-Man character would be abandoned forever.

Amid Tom Holland’s run in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), many fans hoped that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could somehow reprise their role as the iconic webslinger again. They got their wish in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which put all three multiversal versions– Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire– all together to fight off a myriad villains before ultimately returning to their own universes.

While the end of the film left questions for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, it also set up subsequent questions for both Tobey Maguire and, especially, Andrew Garfield. Though Maguire’s trilogy of movies still set up for questions, there were many open points left for Garfield’s Peter Parker, who admitted to still trying to figure out who he was and how to get over a lost love (Gwen).

Many fans have pressured Disney (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Sony Pictures– which has currently had a great run with Miles Morales and the animated films based on the Spider-Verse– to come up with a plot that could bring Garfield’s Peter Parker back to the big screen.

In leaked comments in the concept art book, Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home- The Art of the Movie, Garfield shared updates about his character and that he believes there is “endless potential” with the story his character could take. The book is set to be released in August.

“The story never ends… Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere, there’s endless potential with this character and other iterations. So yeah, he’s definitely out there doing something,” Garfield said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned a massive $1.9 billion at the box office, and Disney has already shared that it plans to make a fourth installment of the franchise, which will see Tom Holland reprise the role, likely with Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), but nothing has been announced about Garfield and Maguire making any kind of a comeback.

Both actors have said they’d be open to returning to the role, and it seems to make the most sense that Marvel could go down the road of giving Andrew Garfield’s character one last film. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what might happen.

