Jamie Foxx Finally Releases Video Statement on Hospitalization

After a long road of recovery that has left fans in the dark, Jamie Foxx has finally released a statement regarding his hospitalization. And it will break you.

A beloved and award-winning actor, comedian, and singer, Jamie Foxx is most well-known for his performances in Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, and Ray (2004), the latter of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

While filming the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action (TBA), Foxx suffered a medical complication and had to be taken to a hospital. Since then, those close to Foxx have remained tight-lipped regarding his condition, except for a slow drip-feed of positive, vague updates. However, that all ended late on July 21 when the man himself released a statement for the public.

Jamie Foxx: “I Went to Hell and Back.”

In a video on his Instagram page, Jamie Foxx finally made a teary-eyed statement about his hospitalization. He thanked the people who got him through this, including his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx. “To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Privacy was critical to Foxx and his family during this time, with the media and public constantly trying to figure out what was happening. According to the actor, he didn’t want anyone to know, so he kept a very tight group of people around him.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting or wanted to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” said Foxx. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

That said, he did take a moment to poke fun at all of the ridiculous theories. “As you can see, the eyes are working; the eyes are working just fine. I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Finally, with tears in his eyes, Foxx made one final statement to all of the fans who reached out to him. “I love everybody, and I love all of the love that I got … If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

While it may be a moment until we see Jamie Foxx promote a new movie or show with the Hollywood strike, it’s nice to know that the entertainer has recovered enough to get back to doing what he loves.

