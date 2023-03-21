Cameron Diaz Wants to Quit Acting AGAIN After Jamie Foxx Tirade

After Jamie Foxx had an “absolute meltdown on set” for the upcoming action-comedy Back in Action that resulted in three crewmembers being fired, a source close to Cameron Diaz reveals that the actress wants to retire from acting again.

At one point, Cameron Diaz, known for playing characters like Mary in There’s Something About Mary (1998), Natalie Cook in Charlie’s Angels (2000), and Princess Fiona in the Shrek series, was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, making almost $20 million per movie.

However, Diaz married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015 and had wanted to spend more time with him and start a family. She retired in 2018, and her last movie was Annie (2014), where she starred with Quevenzhane Wallis and Jamie Foxx. In 2019, she gave birth to her daughter, Raddix, who is now three years old.

Diaz and Foxx became fast friends and kept in touch after making the movie. In 2022, Diaz announced that she would return to acting and star alongside Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action after the actor convinced her to costar with him.

While it is exciting to have Cameron Diaz back in the movies, a source close to the actress revealed to The Daily Mail that she is not happy.

Cameron Diaz Loves Being a Mom “More Than Anything in the World.”

A close friend of Cameron Diaz revealed that she has not been happy since returning to the movies.

“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world. …Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same.”

The source continued, “She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place. She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone.”

Regarding her relationship with Jamie Foxx, Diaz’s friend said that she doubts anything has changed.

“[I’d be] incredibly surprised if it caused any tension between Jamie and Cameron. Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close.”

