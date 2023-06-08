Jamie Foxx Rep Sets The Record Straight On Hospitalization

In the months following Jamie Foxx being hospitalized, multiple people and publications have created and publicized numerous conspiracy theories regarding the actor’s condition. Fortunately, a representative for Foxx has spoken out against them.

A beloved and award-winning actor, comedian, and singer, Jamie Foxx is most well-known for his performances in Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, and Ray (2004), the latter of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

While filming the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action (TBA), Foxx suffered a medical complication and had to be transported to the hospital. Since then, family and friends close to Foxx have remained tight-lipped regarding his condition, except for a slow drip-feed of positive, vague updates.

Naturally, this has resulted in people across the internet speculating about what actually happened. Some believe it was a stroke, others state it was revenge from another celebrity (seriously), and several people say it was because of the Covid vaccine.

The third theory has received the most traction. Appearing on the Ask Dr. Drew podcast, A.J. Berza claimed to have a source “in the room” and stated, “Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot… The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”

This caused a media maelstrom, with various online publications sharing the story, causing Foxx to become an unwilling figurehead of the anti-vax movement. After a few days, a rep for Jamie Foxx reached out with a straightforward message: stop it.

Jamie Foxx Rep Calls Vaccine Theories “Completely Inaccurate”

In an emailed statement to NBC, a person representing Jamie Foxx stated that the online theories are “completely inaccurate” and untrue.

The representative’s statement is further supported by the actual podcast the conspiracy theory came from when Dr. Drew made sure to clarify that when Benza stated Foxx had a “blood clot in the brain,” he was incorrect and that he more than likely meant that he had a stroke, which is caused by a blood clot blocking the blood vessels to the brain.

On top of this, Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s daughter, has already released a statement, saying, “Sad to see how the media runs wild.” And she isn’t wrong.

Frankly, It’s None of Our Business

Amid all these online theories and people becoming armchair doctors, one fact remains abundantly clear: Jamie Foxx wants to be left alone. He is known to be an incredibly private person, and that is probably heightened even more at this moment when he’s going through something serious and personal.

Family and friends close to the actor have stated again and again not to believe what people are putting out online. They say Foxx is constantly improving, going so far as to say he’s playing pickleball. And that should be enough for his fans.

When Jamie Foxx wants the public to know what has happened, he’ll let us know. Until then, here’s hoping that Foxx’s recovery is even speedier and he’ll be playing more pickleball soon.

Do you think people have gone too far?