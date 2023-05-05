Jamie Foxx Hospitalization Update, Condition is Stable

Finally, there is some good news in the Jamie Foxx hospitalization saga! Foxx has been reported to be in stable condition. However, there is still an air of mystery around the event.

An actor, comedian, and singer, Jamie Foxx is most well-known for his performances in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He’s also received a Grammy for his performance of “Blame It” with T-Pain and serves as the host for Beat Shazam (2017-present) alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

While filming Back In Action (TBD) in Atlanta, GA, alongside Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz, and Kyle Chandler, Foxx suffered a medical complication and had to be rushed to a local hospital.

Since then, updates have been given to the public through various social media posts and interviews with those close to Jamie Foxx, including Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, his daughter Corinne Foxx, and more. More celebrities like Kerry Washington and LeBron James have also reached out in support of Foxx.

Fortunately, a source close to the Oscar winner has revealed that things have moved in a positive direction, although the details of the incident remain unknown.

Jamie Foxx is Stable But Remains in the Hospital

According to PEOPLE, an anonymous source close to the Foxx family has reported that Jamie Foxx is “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.” The source also revealed that Foxx won’t be leaving the hospital anytime soon since the doctors still want to keep an eye on the actor and run more tests.

The doctors are recommending that Foxx keep his stress level down, despite the hospital being “the last place where Jamie wants to be.”

“He has a lot of projects going on,” the insider says. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

In order to relieve some stress for the actor, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osborne have taken over hosting duties for Beat Shazam! and filming for Back In Action has continued with a body double.

In regards to the amount of secrecy surrounding Foxx and his hospitalization, friend and comedian Kevin Hart said, “They’re being tight [with information] for reasons — just about where he is — because Jamie’s always been a private person.”

Hopefully, Foxx will continue to improve, and we’ll see him doing what he loves soon.

Which celebrity do you think will reveal a Jamie Foxx medical update next? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!