Jamie Foxx Updates His Fans for the First Time After Being Hospitalized

Although his medical emergency remains unknown, actor Jamie Foxx has finally spoken out about his hospitalization. Sort of.

Related: Jeremy Renner Defies the Odds In Latest Appearance

Several weeks ago, Jamie Foxx’s family informed his fans that the actor had been hospitalized due to a “medical complication” while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film Back In Action (TBD). Although other celebrities have kept fans updated on Foxx’s status, the Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) star finally broke his silence with a post on Instagram.

The news first came to light when his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced social media. The post said, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Foxx’s “medical complication” has yet to be revealed, leaving fans wondering exactly what happened. As of now, the reason for his serious hospitalization is still a mystery. However, fellow actor and TV personality Nick Cannon has kept the Foxx supporters updated. A week ago, Cannon visited Foxx and told everyone that the Django (2012) star was alive, alert, and recovering. Perhaps some business was also discussed during that visit because it was recently announced that Cannon would be covering for Foxx as the gameshow host on Beat Shazam.

After it was revealed that Cannon would take over the show for a while, Foxx took to Instagram to thank him and his fans. He posted a screenshot of a brief message with some emojis. The news was short and straightforward, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” While the update from Foxx still leaves some questions unanswered, it’s good to see he can communicate with his fans again. The actor also reposted a story of Cannon covering his hosting duties while he’s out.

Related: Cameron Diaz Wants to Quit Acting AGAIN After Jamie Foxx Tirade

It may be concerning to see that Foxx can only text a message and could not record one. We have not seen the actors’ faces since he was sent to the hospital, which is leaving fans to speculate the worst.

Foxx’s “medical complication” remains a mystery, but the light might finally shine as he slowly recovers. Or just maybe fans will never know because it’s a personal reason. One thing is for sure; his supporters want him to recover quickly.

What do you think happened to Jamie Foxx? Let us know in the comments.