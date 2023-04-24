Jamie Foxx Hospitalization: Nick Cannon Promises More Details Are Coming

While Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital, his friend Nick Cannon has provided an update on Foxx’s current condition.

Jamie Foxx is an actor, comedian, and singer most well-known for his performances in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He’s also an incredible singer who received a Grammy for his performance of “Blame It” with T-Pain and serves as the host for Beat Shazam (2017-present) alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Recently, Foxx was hospitalized with a medical complication while filming Back In Action (2023) in Atlanta, Georgia. In a statement shared by Corinne Foxx, the Foxx Family said, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Fans of the actor have since been chomping at the bit for information regarding his condition. Fortunately, Foxx’s close friend Nick Cannon has a message: he’s ok, be patient.

Nick Cannon on Jamie Foxx: “He’s Awake. He’s Alert. We Love It.”

When it was revealed that Jamie Foxx was being hospitalized, Nick Cannon was one of the first people to offer prayers to the actor, and it’s no wonder why. The two of them have been incredibly close, with Foxx even having Nick Cannon sleep on his couch at the beginning of Cannon’s career.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon provided an update on his good friend Jamie Foxx.

“You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

Cannon extrapolated on the favor, saying, “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

Hopefully, this means we’ll be getting more of an update on Jamie Foxx soon. In the meantime, the Foxx family asks for privacy.

