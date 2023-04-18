Jamie Foxx Hospitalization Update

After Jamie Foxx was hospitalized while filming Back in Action (2023) a week ago, there has finally been an update regarding the Academy Award-winning actor’s condition.

Jamie Foxx is an actor, comedian, and singer most well-known for his performances in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He’s also an incredible singer who received a Grammy for his performance of “Blame It” with T-Pain and serves as the host for Beat Shazam (2017-present) alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

While in Atlanta, Georgia filming his new action comedy Back in Action, starring Foxx, Glenn Close, and Cameron Diaz, the actor experienced a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital.

From Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” pic.twitter.com/WHdySwYBRN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 13, 2023

The next day, Corinne Foxx shared a statement from the Foxx Family: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

While this is good news, the family hasn’t revealed any other information regarding Foxx’s condition. Fortunately, sources close to the family have provided positive, albeit vague, updates.

Jamie Foxx is Improving But Doctors Are Still Puzzled

After a week, Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital for his medical complication but is steadily improving. While doctors have conducted many tests on the actor, there still hasn’t been a confirmation regarding what caused the complication.

Despite this significant setback, production for Back in Action has continued and is expected to wrap this week.

Multiple celebrities have reached out supporting Foxx, including LeBron James, Viola Davis, and Kerry Washington, who posted on Instagram, “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” along with a photo of the two together.

What’s your favorite Jamie Foxx performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!