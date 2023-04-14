Jamie Foxx Hospitalized After “Medical Complications”

A massive outpouring of support has gone out towards Jamie Foxx after the Academy Award-winning actor suffered a medical emergency on the set of Back In Action (TBD).

Jamie Foxx is an actor, comedian, and singer most well-known for his performances in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He’s also an incredible singer who received a Grammy for his performance of “Blame It” with T-Pain and serves as the host for Beat Shazam (2017-present) alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Currently, Foxx is working on the action-comedy Back in Action, co-starring with Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Cameron Diaz. However, the problematic production had to be stopped again after Foxx suffered a medical emergency.

Jamie Foxx Suffered a “Medical Complication”

On April 12, Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital after experiencing an unspecified “medical complication” on the set of Back In Action. This was confirmed by his daughter the next day on Instagram.

Corinne Foxx shared, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” She ended the message with, “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

From Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” pic.twitter.com/WHdySwYBRN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 13, 2023

While there have been rumors over the exact details, nothing has been confirmed by anyone close to Foxx or his family.

Many celebrities have posted well-wishes to the star, including LeBron James, David Allan Grier, Viola Davis, and Kerry Washington, who said, “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” along with a photo of the two together.

