Nick Cannon Will Host ‘Beat Shazam’ As Jamie Foxx’s Family Call for “Prayers”

Nick Cannon is being called on as the Guest host of Fox’s Beat Shazam. The news broke three weeks ago that Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized with a “medical complication.” His condition might not be improving, leading to many outlets reporting today that friends and family close to the actor have stated, “Pray for Jamie.” His family has been relatively tight-lipped about what condition he is suffering from, but it appears to be severe enough that he is now being replaced in roles.

Beat Shazam is set to enter its sixth season, and production on the music game show is well underway and is set to return to Fox on May 23. With the show being filmed in Ireland, Cannon will presumably have to split duties between Beat Shazam and The Masked Singer.

Foxx has been the host and producer of the game show since its beginning in 2017, with his daughter Corrine joining him as the DJ of the show. However, it has also been revealed that Corrine will not appear on the show this season, as she has been by her father’s side since he was first hospitalized. Corrine was the first to break the news about Foxx to social media. She shared a post from the family stating, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” Whatever medical complication Foxx suffers from takes him down a long road to recovery.

Nick Cannon is long-time friends with Jamie Foxx and revealed that more information about Foxx’s status was coming. We would imagine that Cannon already having an established rapport with Fox, and being friends with Foxx, has led to his inclusion in hosting Beat Shazam.

Nick Cannon has also had plenty of experience hosting and Guest hosting shows, as he has been a staple host on Fox’s other hit series, The Masked Singer. Cannon also spent plenty of time as the host of America’s Got Talent before Terry Crews replaced him.

We certainly hope that whatever medical ailment Jamie Foxx suffers from is not life-threatening, though current reports of his family and friends asking for prayers are concerning. We truly hope for a speedy recovery for the man.

Are you worried that Nick Cannon replacing Jamie Foxx means he is in serious trouble? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!