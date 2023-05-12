Ignore the Rumors, Corinne Foxx Gives Hospitalization Update on Jamie Foxx

After a week filled with rumors, speculation, and conspiracy theories, Corinne Foxx has given an update on the hospitalization and condition of her father, Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx is an actor, comedian, and singer most well-known for his performances in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He’s also received a Grammy for his performance of “Blame It” with T-Pain and serves as the host for Beat Shazam (2017-present) alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Unfortunately, Foxx suffered a medical complication while filming Back In Action (TBD) in Atlanta, GA, alongside Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz, and Kyle Chandler, and had to be rushed to a local hospital. Multiple friends close to the actor have reached out in support and provided updates regarding his condition.

Finally, after weeks of not knowing, Corinne Foxx returned to Instagram to provide the public with an update on her father: not only was he doing much better, but Jamie Foxx had been home recuperating for weeks.

Jamie Foxx is Playing Pickleball, “Sad To See How the Media Runs Wild”

Corinne Foxx has given an update on her Instagram account, revealing that not only is her father doing absolutely fine, he’s actually thriving.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Corinne continued, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has given an update on Jamie’s condition. “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!“ pic.twitter.com/lBadhYDUHb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2023

While everyone is ecstatic to hear about the positive news, writer and filmmaker John Handem Piette echoed a sentiment felt by fans everywhere: “Exciting work announcement”? Please let Jamie ressssssst and recuperate, dude was working too much to begin with.”

This positive news comes after a week of negative rumors, conspiracy theories, and speculation believing that the worst was yet to come. One outlet, RadarOnline, initially reported that Jamie Foxx’s inner circle was “preparing for the worst.” Meanwhile, multiple Twitter users speculated that Foxx’s hospitalization resulted from vaccination or that he was flat-out dead.

Every single one of these has been debunked or is plainly untrue. Ultimately, it’s wonderful to see the beloved actor, comedian, and singer recovering from this incident.

