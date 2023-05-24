Jamie Foxx Hospitalization Cause Accidentally Revealed By Mike Tyson

After his recent hospitalization, actor Jamie Foxx, as well as his friends and family, have remained silent over what actually occurred. Unfortunately, it looks like the secret may have slipped out from Foxx’s longtime friend Mike Tyson.

Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx is most well-known for his performances in Ray (2004), Django Unchained (2012), Soul (2020), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He’s also received a Grammy for his performance of “Blame It” with T-Pain and serves as the host for Beat Shazam (2017-present) alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Unfortunately, Foxx suffered a medical complication while filming Back In Action (TBD) in Atlanta, GA, and had to be rushed to a local hospital.

Recently, his daughter revealed that Multiple friends close to the actor have reached out in support and provided updates regarding his condition, such as Kevin Hart, Kerry Washington, and Nick Cannon.

Jamie Foxx and his family have been very secretive regarding the incident until multiple organizations began reporting false information stating that Foxx was on the brink of death. His daughter revealed that not only was the speculation false, but her father had greatly improved.

Despite their relative secrecy, one of Foxx’s closest friends, Mike Tyson, accidentally revealed what happened during a podcast appearance.

Mike Tyson Accidentally Spills the Beans on the PBD Podcast

In an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Mike Tyson accidentally let the cause of Jamie Foxx’s condition slip. “He’s not feeling well. They said [it was] a stroke.” Tyson then clarified, “I have no idea what happened to him.”

Host Peter Bet-David lamented how these health issues can crop up in an instant, saying, “We were at a restaurant in LA, and he showed up and looked really good, and then all of a sudden, you hear the stories about (his hospitalization).”

Since Mike Tyson is a close friend of Foxx, it’s likely he knows what is going on. However, it’s also likely he’s sharing the same rumors that have constantly been circulating regarding the actor’s condition. We honestly won’t know until Foxx himself makes a statement.

