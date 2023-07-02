The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, hold great significance within the film industry and beyond. They serve as a celebration of artistic excellence, recognizing outstanding achievements in filmmaking. The prestigious awards ceremony honors exceptional performances, directing, writing, cinematography, and many other aspects of the craft of filmmaking. Winning an Oscar to this day is considered an accomplishment that can catapult careers and bring international recognition to filmmakers and actors.

With Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) sweeping the 2023 Oscars, including Best Picture last time the awards rolled around — it seems that 2024’s Academy Awards are set to highlight the achievements of yet another unprecedented success.

The power of Spider-Man: why do people care?

The Marvel Comics hero Spider-Man has remained a beloved superhero among comic book enthusiasts for years. Often referred to as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, he has become an iconic figure symbolizing the streets of New York City, where he fights against supervillains — while balancing his personal responsibilities, especially to his loved ones. The iconic web-slinger remains an immensely popular character from Marvel Comics who has received not one, not two, but three notable live-action adaptations on the big screen in recent times.

Due to Sony owning the film rights to Spider-Man, a fortunate agreement with Marvel Studios (a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) made it possible for different iterations of Spider-Man/Peter Parker to come together on screen. This included Tobey Maguire’s portrayal from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, Andrew Garfield’s depiction from The Amazing Spider-Man series, and most recently, Tom Holland’s version in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The culmination of this collaboration took place in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), utilizing the Multiverse Saga storyline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring these variant heroes together. The film performed well at the box office, with long-time Marvel fans and movie-goers witnessing thrilling Spidey action set against the backdrop of multiple universes colliding.

With the ridiculous success of these live-action Spider-Men, it’s no wonder that the newest Spider-Man production from Sony and Marvel is generating massive Oscar buzz — and it’s none of the three previously stated movies, and features none of their respective versions of Peter Parker.

An animated Marvel movie could win Best Picture

Yes, this is a real prediction.

The art of animation is something that can’t be ignored. Seeing as celebrated director and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Pinocchio) has explicitly stated that he sees animation as the future of film, and plans to retire from directing live-action movies — there is definitely something to be said about the freedom that animation gives the creator.

In recent years, Sony’s Spider-Verse has witnessed remarkable expansion with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which achieved unprecedented success at the box office. This animated film broke records and received widespread acclaim, earning prestigious awards such as Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars, Critics Choice, and Golden Globes in its respective year. The franchise is so popular that Marvel Studios has even announced that a live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man movie is in the pipeline.

Now, its sequel, the dark horse Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) is poised to win Best Picture — and not Best Animated Picture, but overall Best Picture.

Featuring a story about a young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he faces the aftermath of the universe-altering events depicted in Into the Spider-Verse, the Chris Miller and Phil Lord-led Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, breaks animation boundaries — all while acknowledging the existence of the MCU (and therefore basically canon to it). It puts Miles Morales at a dangerous crossroads and brings its lead hero face-to-face with a reality-altering choice. . Hailee Steinfeld reprises her role as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen, while Jake Johnson returns as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man. Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez also make a comeback as Jefferson Davis (Miles Morales’ father) and Rio Morales (Miles’ mother) respectively. Joining the cast are Oscar Isaac, known for his role in Moon Knight, portraying Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as the pregnant Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk/Hobart Brown AKA Hobie Brown, and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, a character possessing interdimensional portal abilities.

And the Oscar goes to… Spider-Verse?

Variety recently released their prediction on which films would be most likely to get a spot on the list of nominees. Alongside other 2023 releases like Killers of the Flower Moon, and Maestro — both directed and produced by notorious Marvel and superhero genre hater Martin Scorsese:

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)Dan Friedkin, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas, Daniel Lupi “Maestro” (Netflix)Fred Berner, Bradley Cooper, Amy Durning, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey “Past Lives” (A24)David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon “Saltburn” (Amazon Studios)Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)Mark Johnson, Bill Block, David Hemingson “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg “May December” (Netflix)Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon “The Zone of Interest” (A24)Ewa Puszczynska, James Wilson

Against a list like that, it would be absolutely groundbreaking if Spider-Verse actually gets nominated — and even more impressive if it wins. But the very fact that a superhero animated movie like Spider-Verse is being talked about in predictions is already a feat. Previously, the only animated films that have been nominated for Best Picture have been almost entirely Disney and Pixar movies — namely, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Up (2009), Toy Story 3 (2010), Anomalisa (2015), and Toy Story 4 (2019).

Sorry, Martin Scorsese. A big-budget superhero movie could actually clinch the coveted award — in a slightly different way than expected.

What do you think about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse getting nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars? Do you think it has a shot at winning? Share your thoughts in the comments below!