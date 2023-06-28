Jamie Foxx Hospitalization Update: John Boyega Offers Hope

It has been some time since the news of Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization occurred—plenty of speculation and rumors about what caused the actor to be in the hospital this long. However, the only constant has been Foxx’s family stating they wanted privacy. That feeling was echoed by John Boyega, who offered an update on the actor’s status.

Corrine Fox, Jamie’s daughter, took to Instagram in April to state that her father experienced a “medical complication.” Though the details were sparse, the world started to fear the worst as many stories began circulating about why Foxx had landed in the hospital. There were rumors that he had been struck by someone, which caused a brain hemorrhage, or the Covid-19 vaccine had an adverse effect on the man.

All these stories were never corroborated and shot down by those close to him. Foxx’s representative immediately called the Covid-19 story false, which has been the case for most of the rumors surrounding his medical emergency.

Despite being in the hospital for nearly three months, Foxx was still part of two films to be released. The first was God is a Bullet, released on June 23. His second is They Cloned Tyrone, a new film on Netflix, where he stars alongside Teyonah Parris and John Boyega.

Boyega was on the red carpet for the film’s premiere when he stated, “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie! I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best.”

Though Boyega was not in contact with Jamie Foxx, it appears that is over, as Boyega has now stated he got to speak with Foxx recently.

John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx “Is Doing Well”

John Boyega spoke to PEOPLE when he revealed that Jamie Foxx finally answered his calls. According to Boyega:

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Thankfully, John Boyega was finally able to talk to Jamie Foxx, though his sentiment has also been of a private nature. Instead of telling the press what happened, he said he is giving Foxx his privacy, though he cannot wait for his return.

Interestingly, Jamie Foxx could return to work relatively soon, which is excellent news. Co-producer for They Cloned Tyrone, Datari Turner, also stated, “He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Right before Foxx had been admitted to the hospital, he had been working on an action film from Netflix called Back in Action. The film was notable because Jamie Foxx was starring in it, but also because it was the return of Cameron Diaz, who had retired from acting in 2014.

He had been filming alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta when he was rushed to the hospital. However, it sounds like the actor is now in a much better place than he was a few months ago. Though we are unsure when he plans to return to work, it sounds like that could happen quite soon.

Though the world wants to know what exactly happened to Jamie Foxx, he might keep those details private, which has been upheld by many people close to the actor—including his daughter, Nick Cannon, and John Boyega.

