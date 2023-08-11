‘Star Wars’ Is in Trouble, Accidentally Reveals Glaring Issue in ‘Ahsoka’

Star Wars might’ve really endangered Ahsoka after one glaring issue popped up in a new promotional clip.

Lucasfilm has gone all in for Ahsoka. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will have Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), lightsaber duels, the Rebels crew, and of course, sets up the events leading up to the big “Mandoverse” movie destined to hit the screen sooner than later.

Dave Filoni’s first live-action series has generated a lot of hype, with fans excited to see where the story goes. Disney has put a lot of money into the marketing for the series, with many fun and intense action sequences being shown off in the trailer with a promise that there’s more to come.

One thing Ahsoka has also marketed very well is that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will play a huge role in the series as Ahsoka’s padawan. It’s unclear if the fearless Mandalorian hero is force sensitive, but after working with Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger for five years, fans are hoping Sabine Wren’s past won’t be retconned since she is being advertised as a Jedi wielding Ezra’s lightsaber.

The Disney+ series won’t be including Jedi or Sith for the most part, as Inquisitors and fallen Jedi will be taking the spotlight. Ahsoka Tano doesn’t see herself as a Jedi but follows their teachings and the will of the force. Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are fallen Jedi with orange/red lightsabers and promise to deliver a couple of amazing duels in the series.

One of these duels will happen in the woods with several trailers and promos showing off Ahsoka facing Marrok in the woods and Sabine facing Shin. Fans didn’t connect the dots that both could be happening in the same place, but the new TV spot actually confirmed that they will happen at the same time. EckhartsLadder, a popular Star Wars YouTuber, points out how the frame confirms that both are in the same area, but Ahsoka and Marrok are frozen in place for some reason:

Interesting spot in the new TV spot – Sabine fights Shin at the same time Ahsoka battles the Inquisitor Marrok. Seems like Ahsoka & Sabine will be paired off to start the spirit quest You obviously can’t tell in this screenshot but Ahsoka and the Inquisitor are frozen in place. https://twitter.com/EckhartsLadder/status/1690036925292326924

From the TV spot, you can tell from 0:21-0:22 that Ahsoka and Marrok are frozen in place while Sabine defends a strike from Shin in the forest. This moment is unusual because why would Ahsoka be frozen in mid-swing? Why are they frozen mid-battle? There are two options for what could happen, and both will not make fans happy.

The first option is that Disney released this promo before it was finished. The people working on the trailer forgot to check if Ahsoka and Marrok are actually fighting in the clip because sometimes the footage used in trailers isn’t what appears in the final product. Dave Filoni might have changed his direction on what will happen in the fight, and these couple of frames didn’t make the final cut.

If that isn’t the case, Disney might be having Morgan Elsbeth messing with the force more and might have the power to affect the reality around the Jedi so someone might be purposely keeping Ahsoka and Marrok frozen in place while Sabine and Shin fight. It could also be that the fight is a vision where Ahsoka is frozen in place, and Sabine is too far away to save her.

Whatever is happening here, it might not be good for fans and could really hurt the series if it was an accident that makes itself into the final cut.

Ahsoka releases on August 23rd with a two-episode premiere.

