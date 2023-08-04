‘Star Wars’ Seemingly Confirms Retconning Ahsoka, Embraces Sequel Trilogy

Ahsoka Tano has a big story told through several series, and Disney might be changing some major details in her new Disney+ series.

The Jedi Order has been a constant staple of Star Wars since after Luke visited Yoda on Dagobah. Before then, fans knew that the Jedi existed, and with a few lines from Ben Kenobi (Alec Guinness) talking about the Old Republic, fans didn’t know much about the Jedi. Yoda taught Luke what it meant to be a Jedi, but the Prequels showed fans what the Jedi Order looked like right before the Sith ruined everything.

George Lucas knew what he was doing because he created quite a few iconic Jedi Masters for fans to love and see briefly on the big screen. While Ahsoka did train with the Jedi Order, Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended Season 5 with Ahsoka leaving the Order, confirming that she wasn’t a Jedi anymore.

In Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka continues to follow this path. Her lightsabers don’t have color but are pure white, and she isn’t focused on building a new Jedi order. Instead, she is focused on taking down the Empire, and when she faces her old master as Darth Vader, she says her iconic line, “I am no Jedi,” confirming that she doesn’t see herself as one.

This is important because Dave Filoni’s new series with Ahsoka Tano will have fans who haven’t watched the animated shows and assumed that Ahsoka is still a Jedi because much of the marketing hints at that. When listing qualities of Ahsoka in the trailer, they mention Jedi and a huge focus of the series has been on Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano being a Master and Apprentice.

Sabine wasn’t a force sensitive back in Rebels, but Star Wars might be retconning that and making Ahsoka suddenly a Jedi once again, which needs some serious answers as to why the series would go down that path. Filoni created the character and has a vision of why he is having his beloved character go through this journey, but the marketing isn’t helping fans understand what’s happening. Disney released a new promo today, not only making Ahsoka seem like a Jedi but throwing her in the same group as Rey Skywalker and other characters of the Sequel Trilogy:

A master and an apprentice. The legacy continues in @AhsokaOfficial. Experience the two-episode premiere August 23 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KuyPS8tixO — Star Wars (@starwars) August 4, 2023

It’s not surprising that the Jedi Order takes a backseat to remind fans about Rey and Luke in the Sequel Trilogy, which is also odd because Luke didn’t consider himself a Jedi in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), so what is the message that Lucasfilm is trying to tell their fans? Are we supposed to assume Ahsoka is a Jedi now or just focus on the fact that her legacy continues by training Sabine how to wield a lightsaber? It’s hard to tell what Star Wars will do to Ahsoka and why they are trying to confuse fans into believing that Ahsoka is a Jedi after everything she has been through. Hopefully, Dave Filoni will immediately clear things up in the two-episode premiere.

Ahsoka releases on Disney+ on August 23.

Do you think Ahsoka is now a Jedi? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!