The Most Random ‘Star Wars’ Character is Getting a Spinoff

As is tradition, Star Wars is creating more spinoffs than fans can count. And this time, it will be about one of the most random characters from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002).

The Star Wars franchise is home to some of cinema’s greatest fictional characters. They can be a Jedi Knight like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a smuggler like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), or even a giant dog-man like Chewbacca. The whole galaxy is filled with fascinating characters, even when they are secondary to the plot.

That being said, not all side characters are created equal. For every Boba Fett and Lando Calrissian, there are about a dozen Salacious B. Crums and Lobots. And while there’s nothing wrong with those characters, you can’t just make a spinoff based on them, right? …Right?

Dexter Jettster From ‘Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’ is Getting a Spinoff

One of the odder moments in Attack of the Clones is when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) needs to identify a poison dart. When the droids can’t do it, he makes the next logical decision: go to a 50s-style diner where the owner, Dexter Jettster, takes a look at it for him. Naturally, this random diner owner is getting a spinoff.

Del Rey Books is a publisher that only makes Star Wars material. And on August 29, they’ll be releasing a book titled From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi (1983), this book will feature short stories based on iconic moments from the film but from the perspective of secondary characters.

One of these side characters is Dexter Jettster. And while his time onscreen in Attack of the Clones was more humorous, his short story seems to be anything but.

Called “The Veteran,” the synopsis for the story reads, “Dexter Jettster thought of the boy he had met on Lenahra and all that the boy would never see. He thought of the warrior the boy had become and the war that had been lost. The war Dexter Jettster had helped start.”

WHOA! That’s a dramatic shift from the Star Wars equivalent of Bob’s Big Boy! That being said, it is intriguing, and there are dozens of stories for a Star Wars fan to really sink their teeth into. While this is definitely one of the more niche pieces of merchandise, it still looks like a fascinating read.

