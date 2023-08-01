‘Star Wars’ Might Abandon ‘The Mandalorian’ For New Trilogy

The Mandalorian might be taking a huge risk as the series could end up not returning to Disney+ for Lucasfilm’s new wave of projects.

Jon Favreau’s Mandalorian saved Star Wars. In 2019, The Mandalorian was a huge success after the disastrous Sequel Trilogy. With the help of Dave Filoni, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin went from being an excellent bounty hunter to the new face of Disney’s Star Wars. Disney+ launched The Mandalorian and is still considered one of the better Star Wars projects made under the Disney umbrella.

Unfortunately, The Mandalorian Season 4 might be scrapped for a new bold plan. According to some reports, The Mandalorian might turn its fourth season into a new movie for fans to enjoy. Dave Filoni might use this new film to help set up his next movie, which will be the culmination of Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, Skeleton Crew, etc., announced at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

The Mandalorian Season 4 might never happen because once Din Djarin is on the big screen, it’s hard to believe that Disney will give up the chance to make another movie with the character. If anything, Dave Filoni’s two films with Jon Favreau will probably end up leaving room for a third movie which would help create a new Star Wars trilogy for fans.

If this is the case, fans might have a lot to look forward to because Disney has done great with Disney+ and other projects, but movies have been where the company has failed. Creating more compelling Star Wars movies could do a lot of good for fans, and Din Djarin’s story is a story most fans will go to the theaters to see.

Even if Din Djarin’s story ends before a third movie could be told, the show purposely made the title for the series vague so that someone else could maybe take the spotlight. Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze has already been teased to take the mantle, so don’t be surprised if the torch is officially handed to her when Din Djarin goes out in a blaze of glory to save Grogu.

Do you think The Mandalorian will never make another season now? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!