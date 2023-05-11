‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Will Reportedly Release This Year

The Mandalorian Season 3 has wrapped up, leaving Star Wars fans wanting more. Thankfully, Lucasfilm has planned a good 2023. Ahsoka has been promoted quite well, and the trailer shown at Star Wars Celebration has only added to the excitement. The Rosario Dawson-led series is said to release in August 2023 on Disney+, but now another show has been added to this year’s release slate: Skeleton Crew.

Very little is known about Skeleton Crew other than the series is led by Jude Law, who is rumored to be a former Jedi. What else is known about the new series is that it will likely directly connect to The Mandalorian, as the character known as Vane will appear. Vane is the pirate that caused trouble on Nevarro before Greef Karga and Din Djarin dispatched his men.

Skeleton Crew is said to follow a group of four kids who “make a mysterious discovery while getting lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.” The series is said to mimic The Goonies in a way. If Law is meant to be a former Jedi, he could be one in hiding who happens upon the children, thus acting as their guide and helping to escape whatever danger they might be in.

Lucasfilm has been keeping the show’s mystery well-known, which is a good thing. Though there has been plenty of rumors regarding the release date of this series, a star from the show may have just confirmed its release date.

‘Skeleton Crew’ Will Release During the Holidays

Jaleel White is set to portray a pirate in the upcoming series, and he let it slip to a sports site called Sportsnet that Skeleton Crew will release during the holidays.

White said, “…Yeah, [Skeleton Crew’s] coming out in November/December, and it’s part of the Star Wars universe.”

Though we are unsure about the context for being asked how it connects to the Star Wars universe, the essential information is that we will see the show’s debut sometime in November or December. Considering the actor is set to portray a pirate in the show, and Vane was also confirmed to show up, we imagine his reveal could be accurate.

Disney and Lucasfilm also deciding to release Skeleton Crew during the holidays is a fantastic idea, as it stands to reason that most students will be on their winter break. With Ahsoka coming out in August, this new series can release right after giving Star Wars fans a welcomed one-two punch of content.

Lucasfilm has not yet confirmed the release of the series, though we would hope that White’s report is accurate. There is a lot of mystery surrounding this show and how it connects to the current continuity. With Vane being added, we could see this show tying into The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, which would then be connected to the huge Dave Filoni crossover film.

