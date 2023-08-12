‘Star Wars’ Shutdown Set to Cost Disney Millions

The success of ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, followed by the massive fan resurgence due to The Mandalorian (2020) prompted Disney to invest on expanding the world of the galaxy far, far away. So when the Disney Parks unveiled the development of a fully immersive ‘Star Wars’ hotel experience, fans were more excited than Grogu eating space macaroons.

Disney was confident that the ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser. would draw in countless visitors who wished to be transported into the ‘Star Wars’ Universe. Its impressive production value was unrivaled, but equally so were its prices. A two-night stay or “onboarding” on the luxury cruiser started at $4,800. The hotel’s grand opening had a big draw initially when it opened in March 2022, but the mounting costs for potential guests deterred many families from making future bookings.

Then in May 2023, Disney announced they would be shutting down the Galactic Starcruiser, but did not release an official explanation for the closure. This decision went viral amongst Disney Parks fans who speculated that the exorbitant prices were at the heart of its discontinuation.

The theory would prove true when Disney’s recent 2023 financial earnings call revealed that the interim Disney CFO Kevin Lansberry would take the hotel’s shutdown as an “accelerated depreciation” or a tax write-off. While it will cost the company $250 million to abandon the Starcruiser, this strategy will allow Disney to defer tax liabilities and deduct the costs of their assets faster.

This ‘Star Wars’ hotel was only open for less than two years. Disney has not disclosed any future plans with the building or the area itself. However, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro stated that something will happen with the building. The comment may be ambiguous, but at least the company does not plan to leave it vacant indefinitely.

The final voyage of ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser will depart on September 30, 2023.