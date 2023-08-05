Guests Capture Insulting Character Moment at Disneyland

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an immersive themed area that has existed within the Star Wars Universe since 2019. It features canonical imagery and characters that carry over from the original collection of trilogies, as well as the recent divisive, Disney-owned movie sequels. This Star Wars themed land resides on the planet of Batuu where Disney guests can connect with legendary characters like Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, Rey Skywalker and the incomparable, Chewbacca (aka Chewie). However, during a recent Disneyland guest interaction, Chewie was betrayed by Rey when she divulged who she would replace the loveable Wookie with as her sidekick.

The two Disneyland guests that approached the Star Wars legends asked Rey, “If you were going to trade Chewie for another creature in the galaxy, which creature would you choose?” Rey playfully paused as she smirked at the giant furry warrior. She encouraged Chewie to plug his ears, but he refused until he heard her response.

Rey finally confessed, “Okay, maybe like a porg cause they’re so cute and tiny. It can just rest on my shoulder and it would be so sweet.” Chewie looked hilariously shocked by her reply. He then pleaded his case that he could sit on her shoulder if she “Force lifted” him. Rey was not convinced by his claim.

The offended Wookie left the conversation and angrily gargled one final retort. The sheepish Jedi informed her interviewers that Chewie was leaving to go eat her porg. There has been no further report if they have reconciled their differences. Here is the recorded dispute:

This kind of moment adds to the charm of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and elevates the experience for many within the Disney community. While the recent trilogy which stars Rey may be a controversial topic for the fanbase, most can agree that their presence in this land enhances the guest experience and can provide a deeper character development than Episodes 7 – 9 were willing to explore.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is located at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.