Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ Movie Reportedly No Longer In Development

The Mandalorian just got some major changes that will probably make more fans happy that Disney won’t be planning one project.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin joined forces with Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan for a lot of Season 3, and it was the first time fans wondered if Pascal’s titular character would stay in the spotlight. Bo-Katan got a lot of screen time and filled the role fans thought Din Djarin would do. Mandalore is being rebuilt with Bo-Katan as their leader, not Din. She acquired the Darksaber and defeated Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon with Din to prevent the villain from destroying the Mandalorian people once again.

Star Wars used this moment to set up a new journey for Din Djarin in the New Republic, where Din can handle some imperial targets for them and have a special role as a bounty hunter. While this new path will open up some doors for Din Djarin to join the battle against Thrawn’s empire, fans have noticed that Din’s story might be going away from the Mandalorian people and leaving Bo-Katan to fill that role.

Season 4 of The Mandalorian has been confirmed but is in a weird spot. The script was written before the strikes, and Jon Favreau had started figuring out some of the pre-production but the strikes have shut down the project. Last week, rumors of The Mandalorian Season 4 turning into a movie began to pop up, and one well-known leaker shares that this rumor isn’t coming true:

I’ve been informed that at the time of this tweet, this is not the plan.

If Disney did take the time to change the script for Favreau’s Season 4 into a movie script, there are a lot of issues with that idea. The next Mandalorian project would take a lot longer to film because the script would have to be changed because a two-hour film can’t use a script meant for usually eight episodes. Ahsoka will be setting up Thrawn’s return, and The Mandalorian Season 4 will probably continue to set up story beats for the upcoming “Mandoverse” movie coming out.

Delaying this next story for Din Djarin to be a movie feels like a waste of resources, with Disney’s release schedule already removing important shows like Skeleton Crew. Clearly, Star Wars is already being affected by the strikes, and throwing The Mandalorian even further behind isn’t what fans really want.

