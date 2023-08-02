‘Mandalorian’ Star Faces New Lawsuit Over Sexual and Religious Harassment

After starring in The Mandalorian, one star might regret their recent time in the spotlight after facing shocking accusations in a new lawsuit.

While Pedro Pascal and Katee Sackhoff stole the spotlight for most of Season 3, other actors/celebrities had their moments to shine. In Chapter 22: “Guns for Hire,” Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze travel to Plazir-15, where fans get to see Christopher Lloyd, Jack Black, and Lizzo all in the same episode.

Since Mando needs something, the group sends him off on a side quest to handle some droids before being able to recruit the Mandalorians working for Plazir-15. While Lizzo and the other celebrities only appear for one episode, the popular singer/actress might never return to Star Wars.

Yesterday, several of Lizzo’s dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer and dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, with shocking accusations. Some of the claims include Lizzo forcing her dancers to redo an extensive dance routine, and if they failed, they would be fired on the spot, forcing them to touch another woman’s breast without consent, firing a dancer for claiming that they drank before a performance, inviting her dancers to a nude cabaret without sharing any details, and much more:

Specific claims made against Lizzo and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley in a lawsuit filed by her ex-dancers: Lizzo: • Accused of overworking dancers and making the group re-audition in an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal. Those she was “dissatisfied with” would be fired and sent home. • Accused of firing a dancer for challenging her claim that the group was drinking before performances. • Accused of making a “thinly veiled” comment relating to a dancer’s weight gain and later firing her for recording a meeting while suffering an eye condition. • Accused of coercing a dancer into touching a woman’s breast at a strip club despite the dancer opposing. • Accused of inviting her dancers to a nude cabaret bar without disclosing the specifics of the performance. Quigley: • Accused of trying to convert the dancers to her religion. • Accused of scolding the dancers for having pre-marital sex. • Accused of unwarrantedly discussing masturbation and sexual fantasies with the group.

While Quigley has gone forward to say that “God is good” dismiss the claims, stating they aren’t true, while Lizzo has stayed silent on the matter. However this lawsuit goes, it’s clear that the singer will have an uphill battle to face. Even if the accusations were not true, Lizzo would have to win back her fans’ trust and probably lose some career opportunities, but it’s clear that the star returning for another Mandalorian cameo is unlikely.

If anything, Lizzo’s career might turn into a downward spiral because after looking at other stars who face such allegations like Jonathan Majors, it’s clear that companies and groups don’t want to be caught in the spotlight, so Lizzo’s epic musical journey might just end here, with no chance to see Grogu or be married to Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier.

Do you think Lizzo is innocent or guilty? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!