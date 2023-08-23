‘Ahsoka’ Ditches George Lucas’s Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Method

After 46 years of having George Lucas‘s iconic method for starting Star Wars stories, Dave Filoni decided to let go of what made Star Wars iconic and try something new.

Everyone knows how a Star Wars movie starts. There aren’t any credits, no long start with names jumping onto the big screen. Fans expect loud, boisterous music from John Williams with an opening crawl to set up the story. There’s a princess in danger. A chancellor needs rescue or even a Resistance Fleet evacuating. Every story starts in the heat of action after the opening crawl sets up the story.

Before George Lucas, no one made movies without starting with crediting the actors and director. While this change was welcomed, Lucas did get into some trouble with it, but it’s one of the defining traits of a Star Wars movie. While the Disney+ shows haven’t done an opening crawl, Ahsoka breaks the mold and uses a different format.

Instead of the iconic Star Wars font, Ahsoka makes the text blood red with ominous music, setting the stage for what is about to come, but fails to follow what George Lucas has already done. Some fans love the new crawl sequence, with one fan on X, @blurayangel, sharing how it looked online:

It was at the opening crawl I knew, STAR WARS WAS BACK! #Ahsoka

Obviously, fans are divided, with the crawl looking more inspired by Blade Runner than Star Wars, making some fans angry. It’s clear that Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka wants to continue telling the stories that Filoni set up, but is it fine for him to disregard what Lucas always did? At the moment, fans love it when Star Wars sticks with more traditional storytelling methods rather than being bold and changing something.

The Sequel Trilogy tried new things with no success except for radically diving the fanbase on whether or not the three movies were good. Ahsoka’s premiere focused less on iconic Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker and more on Ahsoka’s new adventure with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as the trio are trying to find Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

