‘Ahsoka’ Revealed the Biggest ‘Star Wars: KOTOR’ Connection Yet

Slowly but surely, the Star Wars universe is starting to pay home to one of the franchise’s biggest and most beloved storylines: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR). Though this era had previously been part of the non-canon Legends stories from the franchise, it has been referenced more in recent properties. Ahsoka just dropped the biggest reference yet.

Knights of the Old Republic is a video game released in 2003 and has since become an essential piece of Star Wars history. The story of Darth Malak is arguably one of the most asked-about plots that have yet to be explored in any contemporary property. It was not canon for years, as the regime changed within Lucasfilm.

However, its first mention canonized mention occurred during Star Wars: Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker. During the reborn Emperor Palpatine’s siege, he controls many Sith Troopers, who have been broken into legions. These legions are all named after ancient Sith leaders. One of those legions is called “The 3rd: Revan Legion,” officially making Darth Revan Star Wars canon.

Another occurrence of KOTOR being referenced occurred in The Mandalorian. While Din Djarin is exploring the now abandoned mines of Mandalore, a helmet is discovered that looks like one worn by the ancient Mandalore the Great. Tarre Vizsla, the creator of the Darksaber, also uses this helmet. It is significant in that most of the leaders of the Mandalorian people have worn a helmet similar to the one shown in the series.

Canderous Ordo also wears a helmet similar to the ancient one found, and he is a palayable character in Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. Ordo is the Mandalore in the video game, making his connection in the series seem far more significant.

Keeping in the same light as Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Ahsoka makes mention of a huge villain and Sith Lord from the game: Sion.

‘Star Wars Ahsoka’ Name Drops Darth Sion

This section will contain spoilers for Ahsoka.

During the first two episodes of Ahsoka, Morgan Elsbeth returns. Elsbeth initially made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 in the same episode as Ahsoka Tano. Morgan is a devout follower of Thrawn, so it makes sense why she will be a primary antagonist to Ahsoka in her series.

During the first two episodes of Ahsoka, Morgan returns, as she is recused by Baylon (Ray Stevenson) and his Padawan—Shin Hati. It is revealed that Morgan is a descendent of the Witches of Dathomir, who are a sort of demented version of Force users. After being recused and an important star map is recovered, Morgan constantly makes mention of the “Eye of Sion.”

We understand that this could be a one-off mention, and it might not hold a connection to KOTOR. However, we all know that the franchise never name-drops anything without intention. Dave Filoni is also a huge Star Wars nerd who incorporates as much lore as possible in what he creates.

The Eye of Sion could be a new ship being built, allowing Baylon, Shin, and Morgan to traverse the stars to find Thrawn. There is a heist moment when a hyperdrive is stolen, and Morgan refers to the Eye of Sion nearly being ready.

There is only one Sion in the Star Wars universe, Darth Sion. For those who may not know who this man is, allow us to break it down.

‘Star Wars: KOTOR’ and Darth Sion

Darth Sion (Lord of Pain) is an antagonist in Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords and is one of the most terrifying Sith Lords. He initially fought as a Sith Marauder in the ancient Great Sith War but was struck down. However, instead of dying, he found he could channel all his anger, hatred, and pain to rise from death.

Sion becomes immortal, using the power of the dark side to keep himself from certain death and holding his battle-torn body together with sheer will. During the events of the game, he is shown as a decrepit body, complete with grey and cracked skin and a solid white eye. Though his anger and hatred power him, he is in constant agony, making him that much more fierce.

During the game’s events, he is convinced that he can pass on to the next life, whatever that might be for a Sith Lord of his magnitude. Still, his lasting effect on the Star Wars universe has been massive, and fans have longed for him to appear in the franchise again.

We are unsure what the Eye of Sion means and why he is connected to it, but if Morgan’s device is anything like the Sith Lord, this would be bad news for Ahsoka and Sabine.

