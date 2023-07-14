Op-Ed: Lucasfilm Is Afraid of Its Own History

Every time Lucasfilm comes out with a new announcement about any given show or film, the company ignores the most significant part of its history. That history is The Old Republic, which has been passed over for far too long. I am tired of hearing about another Star Wars project that completely ignores one of the most requested eras in the franchise’s history.

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Hints the Most Terrifying ‘Star Wars’ Story Is Coming Soon

Sure, people might argue that the company is attempting to rectify that by showcasing The Acolyte, the new series supposedly meant to highlight the Sith in a way that Lucasfilm has not. However, I can’t gather from the premise alone that the series will allow the Sith’s history to shine.

The Sequel Trilogy also tried this tactic by referring to the legion of Star Destroyers under Palpatine as “The 3rd: Revan Legion” in Star Wars: Episode VI – Rise of Skywalker. Though that ultimately allowed for the Knights of the Old Republic protagonist to be officially canon, it’s still not enough. Star Wars has never succeeded in adapting its Legends continuity one-to-one. Still, it can borrow those elements to bring a refreshing take on already established storylines.

Look at Ahsoka. Fans cannot get enough of the show, which hasn’t yet been released. It will follow Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, two of Lucasfilm’s properties already established. However, the company now extends the story using beloved and familiar characters.

The same could be accomplished if Star Wars continuity quit being afraid of its darker history and embraced those stories maturely and cohesively.

Related: The Complete ‘Star Wars’ Timeline Explained

Current Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy did announce the inclusion of many new timelines at Star Wars Celebration. The unique purpose of these timelines was to introduce the new Daisy Ridley story, which will move past the First Order era and into the new Jedi Order. James Mangold is also set to write and direct a film that will cover the Dawn of the Jedi.

Though both these Lucasfilm properties show promise, it’s another way for the company to ignore The Old Republic. They finally acknowledged its existence by adding it to the timeline map, but no current stories are set within this era.

Fans have been asking for a show, film, or anything that is canon to Star Wars but relates to Knights of the Old Republic. Though I imagine most people might not have played this video game, let me break it down for you.

In the Knights of the Old Republic video game, the current world is dominated by Darth Malak, a Sith Lord who has amassed a massive army that aims to destroy the Republic. As the main character, you awaken on a ship about to be destroyed. You have no recollection of who you are or how you got to the ship. After crash landing on Taris, you began your journey to rediscover your past.

After meeting companions and finding Star Maps that send you to the Star Forge, a facility that produces massive amounts of materials for Darth Malak’s army, you begin to discover you are Darth Revan, Malak’s master. Based on choices made in the game, you either meet Malak to destroy the Sith—via the light side choices. Or you kill Malak and usurp your rightful place as the Sith Lord of the universe—via dark side choices.

How can this story not be one that Lucasfilm wants to explore? Darth Revan has become one of the most talked-about characters in all of Star Wars continuity, but he has yet to appear in any degree. Though he has now been name-dropped, no properties have wanted to explore his rich story.

Granted, it would be tough to go through a series or film exploring this level of amnesia and choices, but Revan should still appear. There is also a sequel to the Knights of the Old Republic video game, exploring even more interesting Sith characters.

Darth Sion, for example, is a battle-torn Sith who keeps himself alive by the sheer will of the Force. He looks terrible and is supposed to be dead. However, his grasp of the dark side of the Force allows him to remain alive. It’s a fascinating character that would translate well into a show or film medium.

Knights of the Old Republic isn’t the only story that would or could be theoretically used if Lucasfilm were to stop being so afraid of this era. I understand that most people don’t want to see the good guys lose, which might not be what Star Wars will try to accomplish fully by adapting stories within The Old Republic storylines.

Take Empire Strikes Back, for instance. Though the bad guys won, it is still considered the best Star Wars film ever. There is always room for redemption, which is why practically every single Sith that has been shown ultimately ends up with. Emperor Palpatine was never redeemed, but Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and even Reva from the more contemporary Obi-Wan Kenobi series found a way back to the light.

Lucasfilm could easily cover Darth Revan’s amnesia, his revelation that he was once a Sith, then his ultimate redemption.

Related: 10 Most Powerful Jedi and Sith in Star Wars, Ranked

The Old Republic deserves the same treatment that Rogue One, Andor, and The Mandalorian have all received. Again, the story followed does not need to be a one-to-one copy of Knights of the Old Republic, but Lucasfilm can find a new way to explore the highly captivating characters from that era.

Do you think Lucasfilm should make something from The Old Republic era? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!