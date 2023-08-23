‘Star Wars’ Finally Answers Long-Contested Mystery in ‘Ahsoka’

Many revelations have already come to light in the first two episodes of the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Ahsoka. But after landing on the streaming platform on Tuesday, some viewers might’ve missed a small detail about two Star Wars Rebels characters and their complex relationship: Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

What Is ‘Ahsoka’ About?

After years of waiting, the long-awaited Ahsoka show has finally arrived on Disney+, and it’s safe to say that things have already kicked off with a bang. Written and co-directed by longtime Star Wars creator Dave Filoni, Ahsoka follows the titular ex-Jedi (played by Rosario Dawson in live-action) as she sets out on a dangerous mission to track down a familiar adversary: former Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Ahsoka, which picks up roughly around the same time as The Mandalorian, sees the fragile New Republic attempting to sweep up the mess left by Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) and his Galactic Empire. Spearheading this new government is now-Chancellor Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and a number of Rebellion leaders, such as Star Wars Rebels’ General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who made the jump to live-action in Ahsoka after piloting the starship Ghost in all four seasons of the animated series.

Hera, Ezra, Sabine, Thrawn, and, of course, the Ghost crew’s trusty astromech, Chopper, are perhaps the most apparent callbacks to Rebels. Still, there’s plenty of connective tissue that connects the widely-loved Disney XD show to Ahsoka beyond that. Based on what we know so far, it seems like the mysterious World Between Worlds, first introduced in Season 4 of Rebels, will play a substantial role in Ahsoka, as well as many loose plot threads introduced in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.

But epic lightsaber duels, dimension-bending portals, witchcraft, and sinister conspiracies aside, it looks like Ahsoka will also flesh out the complicated relationships between many of its characters, particularly within the former Ghost crew itself.

‘Ahsoka’ Characters and ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Connection

Not only do Episodes 1 and 2 detail Ahsoka and Sabine’s strained master-apprentice dynamic, but they also give new insights into where the Ghost members stand with each other in the aftermath of the Rebellion. While Hera maintains her role as the fan-favorite “space mom,” Ahsoka presents a vulnerable, more battle-hardened version of the titular hero and the Mandalorian warrior, the latter of which is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her friend, Jedi Ezra Bridger, who disappeared into the Unknown Regions following his duel with Thrawn.

This points to a long-standing theory that has circulated throughout the Rebels fanbase for years: Is Sabine and Ezra’s relationship strictly platonic, or are there more profound feelings lingering beneath the surface? Obviously, the two had known each other for years prior to Ezra’s sacrifice, essentially growing up together on the battlefield and sticking beside one another through thick and thin.

Are Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger in Love?

As Rebels watchers know, Ezra almost immediately had a one-sided crush on Sabine in Season 1, though the Mandalorian initially found the latest addition to the Ghost team to be irritating and more trouble than he was worth. But their relationship deepened throughout the show, with Ezra and Sabine being the youngest of the group.

Over the show’s four-season run, Ezra’s lingering feelings for Sabine were implied continually, such as when he became extremely nervous over meeting Sabine’s family. The young Jedi also placed his complete faith in Sabine, wholeheartedly believing that she would be the one to find him after he disappeared into space. But even though the dynamic between Ezra and Sabine was clearly different from that between Ezra and, say, Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum), their romance never came to fruition.

It seems like even Filoni himself didn’t exactly know how to define Sabine and Ezra’s relationship while Rebels was airing, with the two having grown up with each other in what could be interpreted as more of a sibling dynamic. However, after the series concluded in 2014, Filoni broke his silence on the truth of “Ezbine,” claiming that they didn’t end up together because he wanted to show that two people of the opposite gender could have a bond without having a romantic relationship.

Still, once the first trailers for Ahsoka were made public, speculation about Sabine and Ezra’s dynamic once again picked up steam in online Star Wars communities. Now, seven years after the fall of the Empire, Sabine is still seen longing for her lost friend, spending her days in Ezra’s former home on Lothal and watching his final pre-recorded holo message to her on repeat to pass the time, all while training with his old lightsaber.

‘Ahsoka’ Makes Sabine and Ezra’s Relationship Strictly Platonic

Although the concept of Sabine wasting away her days with only the memory of Ezra to keep her going may seem a little more than just platonic, Ahsoka might’ve finally shut down rumors of an “Ezbine” romance once and for all in a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it moment.

In Episode 1, Sabine, having just arrived back at her home outside of Lothal’s capital city, pulls out a holo recording of Ezra’s final message to her before he disappeared during the events of the Rebels finale. Addressed personally to Sabine, Ezra explains that “more than the others,” he needs her to understand why he decided to sacrifice himself to take down Thrawn. But interestingly enough, Ezra then adds that Sabine is “like a sister” to him, comparing her to family.

Ezra saying that Sabine is like a sister to him is pretty much the textbook way of putting someone in the “friend zone” and subtly confirms once and for all that these two are, indeed, just close friends. Of course, “shippers” can continue to interpret this relationship however they so please, but it seems like Star Wars isn’t planning on making “Ezbine” canon anytime soon.

Ultimately, love is at the center of every Star Wars project, whether that be familial, platonic, or romantic. Star Wars Rebels continues to be such a stellar show because it explores all of these dynamics, from Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla’s on-again, off-again romance to the found family of the Ghost crew, to the unlikely friendship (or, perhaps, romance—however you see it) between Zeb and former ISB Agent Alexsandr Kallus. If Ahsoka follows in Rebels’ footsteps, it’s sure to have plenty of great character moments and emotional beats that will put it up there with The Mandalorian and Andor.

It’s refreshing to see Dave Filoni doubling down on his assertion that not every male-female relationship has to be romantic in Star Wars media, particularly regarding these fan-favorite Rebels characters. As for Ahsoka, Hera, and Sabine’s mission of tracking down Ezra, it’ll be interesting to see when he finally makes his long-awaited debut in the show and if he’ll be the same free-spirited Jedi we last saw in Rebels. Either way, the anticipation grows as his imminent reunion with Sabine nears closer.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PST.

