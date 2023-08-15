‘Ahsoka’ Has the Perfect Opportunity to Solve 9-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Mystery

Star Wars has a lot of unanswered questions, and one might just be finally revealed almost a decade later in Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka.

George Lucas may have departed the franchise over a decade ago, but Dave Filoni and his team have continued to create several stories without him. Star Wars Rebels was Disney’s first big Star Wars project focused on a new family. This new group of rag-tag heroes included Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and Zeb Orrellios, who worked together to stop the Empire.

The animated series brought some of the Empire’s more formidable villains to the series, such as Grand Moff Tarkin, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Palpatine, Darth Vader, and of course, the Inquisitors. The Inqusitorius was first introduced in Rebels Season 1 when fans met the Grand Inquisitor. As the show’s first villain, the Grand Inquisitor didn’t disappoint. He was knowledgeable and eager to taunt the Jedi, and when he lost to Kanan, his final words haunted Star Wars fans.

“There are worse things than death.”

Inquisitors are some of the latest additions to the Star Wars universe, with fans knowing they were largely active right after Order 66 after Vader trained them. Then, they appeared in projects such as “Jedi: Fallen Order” and “Jedi: Survivor” Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rebels. Fans have learned a lot about the mysterious Jedi hunter group, but how their story ends has been unanswered.

After Rebels Season 2, fans wonder if the Inquisitorius is still around after the Galactic Civil War era begins because Luke Skywalker never encounters any Inquisitors on his adventures, yet some still survived the Empire’s downfall. In Ahsoka, fans will meet Marrok, an Inquisitor working for Morgan Elsbeth. Not much is known about the Inquisitor, but his role in the series is a mystery. Outside of Marrok, fans don’t know what happened to the Inquisitorius, and this story was left open-ended for a reason.

Fans knew that Lucasfilm would one day explain why the Empire got rid of some of their best warriors before the Rebellion formed, but since that story hasn’t been told, the Inquisitors have been in a weird place. Every time they appear onscreen, fans hope to learn more about what happened to them because it must’ve been a huge deal to destroy the entire Inquisitorius.

Ahsoka might finally reveal what happened, and it would be huge for fans because Dave Filoni brought Inquisitors into Star Wars, so it’s only fitting that he would finish their story.

Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ on August 23.

