‘Star Wars’ Will Officially Change Anakin Skywalker’s Story

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might make some major changes to the chosen one and alter Anakin Skywalker’s story told by George Lucas.

Dave Filoni spent years working with George Lucas. He worked hard to tell Anakin’s story because he helped create his padawan during the Clone Wars. Ahsoka Tano. Filoni went through years of stories only to have Lucas sell the franchise to Disney. While some stories for the popular animated series are left unfinished, Disney gave Filoni the perfect opportunity to finish Ahsoka’s story.

After appearing in The Mandalorian Season 2, fans learn that Ahsoka is hunting Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) who is still hiding after Ezra Bridger disappeared with him. Now, Ahsoka is hunting down Inquisitors, fallen Jedi and potentially a Nightsister before getting to Thrawn. Ahsoka promises a lot of connections with Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Mon Mothma and more appearing in the series, but Disney just finally confirmed something huge for the series.

Anakin Skywalker. Hayden Christensen’s role in the series was confirmed years ago when the series was first in development and Lucasfilm never said a word. Rosario Dawson even commented online saying she was super excited to meet her master before quickly deleting her comment on social media. Now, Disney has confirmed that Anakin Skywalker will have some sort of role in the series as the new TV spot for the Disney+ series offered new dialogue from Ahsoka’s master:

Fans might immediately think that Ahsoka is going to use a Clone Wars flashback with Hayden Christensen, but that’s probably not going to be how Filoni uses Anakin. One report suggests that Ahsoka will team up with Kenobi to face Anakin on Mustafar in a vision showing that Anakin’s downfall couldn’t have been prevented. If that’s going to happen, the new lines from Christensen aren’t about Ahsoka’s duel with him after he betrays the Jedi.

The new dialogue is all about Anakin encouraging his padawan, which means Ahsoka might have more force visions or even meet Anakin’s force ghost. Luke Skywalker finally met his father as a Jedi Master in “Shadows of the Sith.” Hayden Christensen could very much be appearing to Ahsoka to help her finish her quest to find Ezra, but also finish Sabine’s training. Filoni is trying to make Ahsoka and Sabine the next pair of lightsaber-wielding characters for Star Wars as master and apprentice.

The only problem is that Sabine Wren has never used the force in Star Wars: Rebels, but all of a sudden is teased to be a Jedi now. Anakin Skywalker’s role in the Disney+ series won’t be huge, but it will definitely change his story because fans weren’t expecting to see more of the chosen one after The Skywalker Saga. Christensen isn’t getting younger, and after seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s clear that Christensen can only play the Jedi for just a few more years before his face has to be de-aged constantly.

