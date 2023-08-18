Ahsoka is one of the most anticipated projects from the Star Wars Universe. Its title character has been a unique inclusion as she has crossed over multiple storylines while interacting with prominent Star Wars icons from the original films and prequels. Plus, much of the fanbase’s excitement is due to the fact that the new show will be the long-awaited finale to Star Wars: Rebels. Disney has been ‘force pushing’ this momentum with exclusive fan events, a new meet-and-greet character addition, and now an action-packed clip showcasing Ahsoka’s fighting skills.

The protagonist of the new live-action series, Ahsoka Tano, was originally a Dave Filoni creation who made her first appearance in the animated TV show, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka was an impetuous, but valiant teenage Padawan under the tutelage of Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker. The talented dual lightsaber-wielding acolyte would eventually turn her back on the Jedi Order after being wrongfully accused of a terrorist attack. She would go on to team-up with a ragtag team of Resistance fights in Star Wars: Rebels to fight against the Empire in her own way. The upcoming series is set five years after Return of the Jedi.

Its official trailer generated even more buzz when it was confirmed that this would be the live-action debuts of all Rebels series principals. It featured Rebels, like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), original voice actor, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and even Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The latest clip opens with scenes of Hera expertly dodging enemy fire while piloting a spaceship as Ahsoka fights two assassins.

The show will focus on the crew’s search for Ezra Bridger as Ahsoka scours the galaxy to find and bring down Grand Admiral Thrawn. The blue-skinned overlord was confirmed to still be alive when his name was mentioned by Ahsoka in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, then again referenced in Season 3 during a conversation amongst the other Moffs, who see him as the Empire’s redeemer.

Thrawn’s long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away will make him a fan-worthy villain as the animated world of Star Wars seeks to further interweave itself through multiple character arcs and storylines within the boundless potential of the Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.