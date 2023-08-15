15 Years Later, ‘Star Wars’ Terrifies Fans, Abandons Animation Studio

Star Wars made a disturbing change yesterday that threatens to erase 15 years of hard work.

If it wasn’t for Star Wars animation, the Prequel Trilogy wouldn’t be so interesting. Star Wars: The Clone Wars brought Dathomirian witches, Mandalorians, droids, clones, and Jedi together for an amazing series. Fans loved the series and how it brought back Darth Maul, Boba Fett and even introduced some iconic characters like Cad Bane and Savage Opress.

Even after George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, Dave Filoni worked on creating a new animated series, Star Wars Rebels, which told a new story about a rebel squad that became more like a family. Both Clone Wars and Rebels characters appear on the big screen in live-action throughout various projects. Saw Gerrera, Cad Bane, Ahsoka Tano, and Bo-Katan Kryze are just a few of the characters who have made it into live-action in the past few years, and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might bring a few more characters into live-action.

Disney has made some great progress with animation after releasing two seasons of The Bad Batch and one season of Tales of the Jedi. Both shows amazed fans and while Lucasfilm animation is determined to finish telling its stories, Lucasfilm has changed its animation plans. Due to cutting costs and determining what is needed for the company, Lucasfilm will close its Singapore location.

While this announcement shocked fans, it was hard to tell how it would affect Star Wars. This comes 15 years after The Clone Wars movie was first released, and Lucasfilm celebrated Ahsoka’s legacy in The Clone Wars despite shutting down the studio that made her debut possible. Some producers reassured the community that The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi are still in development, but Singapore was well-known for helping with animation. It was initially created to help with The Clone Wars, and now the building and all its resources will be moved elsewhere.

One fan on Twitter/X, @StarCouncils shares that Disney closing down the Singapore location was originally the main studio working on The Clone Wars back in 2004, leaving fans to wonder if Lucasfilm will be minimizing their animation content going forward:

https://twitter.com/StarCouncils/status/1691618045670609356

Fans who loved animated Star Wars stories can probably expect more Star Wars: Visions to release, but more series like The Clone Wars and Rebels might not happen as Lucasfilm will probably focus their efforts solely on live-action. While this might be fine for some fans who prefer those types of stories, Dave Filoni’s best moments have been in animation.

It’s clear that Lucasfilm can do more in animation, and if the focus is to reduce costs, then it would make more sense to reduce costs elsewhere and release fewer live-action series. Unlike other franchises, Star Wars fans are no strangers to watching animated content and don’t mind it, but Disney’s decision will decide how the franchise continues.

Do you wish Lucasfilm kept its animation studio in Singapore? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!