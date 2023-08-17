Ewan McGregor Is Developing ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan’ Season 2

No one might be more dedicated to their Star Wars character than Ewan McGregor. The world finally saw the man return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Obi-Wan series, which was meant to be a limited run. However, it has been revealed by a producer that McGregor is actively developing the second season.

Though audiences heavily criticized the Obi-Wan series for its story elements, it took some broad swings in allowing the Prequel Trilogy to be addressed in a new and unique way. For starters, we saw a much younger Leia Organa and how her personality was being developed even from a young age.

We also got to see the deep hatred that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) feels for Obi-Wan as Master and Apprentice battled it out in live-action for the first time since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). This singular battle made waves within the Star Wars community, and it is certainly something that we are all hoping would be expanded upon.

There was also a much deeper look at Order 66 and how it affected the Jedi and Sith throughout the galaxy. Reva was a youngling who survived the ordeal, only to serve the person responsible for her near death: Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow, who directed the Obi-Wan series, revealed that though they planned for it to remain a limited affair—things can always change. She also revealed how involved Ewan McGregor is with the creation of the second season.

Ewan McGregor Has Pitched ‘Obi-Wan’ Season 2

It has been known that Ewan McGregor has been very adamant about wanting the Obi-Wan series to continue, and we don’t blame him. The character’s tragic backstory is even more elevated now, as he had to face down his biggest failure and creation: Darth Vader. The emotional climax of Anakin and Vader speaking to Obi-Wan was poetic and heartbreaking.

Though the story could easily be wrapped up, there are another ten years of stories to be told, according to director Deborah Chow. According to Chow:

“You always think you’re going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there. It’s always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board. It is a “never say never” situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series.”

Despite Chow reiterating that Obi-Wan is meant to be a limited series, she also revealed that it’s a “never say never” type of situation. That is generally how most Star Wars projects come about. Fans beg and plead for years to see something developed, and sometimes those wishes are granted. No one knew that Obi-Wan would get his own series, and we are all happy that it happened.

Even more interesting from her quote is that she revealed Ewan McGregor has already been pitching to her his plans for the second season of the series. As the saying goes, “You want something done right, do it yourself.” McGregor has been heavily involved in his character for years, and fans would certainly be on board with him developing the second season himself.

There are the current industry strikes to consider, which might have stopped any sort of work from moving forward on this proposed second season. Still, it does appear that McGreogor’s persistence might pay off in the long run, and the Star Wars franchise will have no choice but to develop the story further.

Between the events of Obi-Wan and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), ten years of backstories can still be told. We have no idea where Obi-Wan goes after he finally saves Leia. Also, did he manage to cut himself off from the Force again after his battle with Darth Vader? If so, how long did it take him to do that?

We might have to contact Ewan McGregor to pitch our ideas about Obi-Wan Season 2. Either way, Star Wars fans worldwide would happily accept a second season of everyone’s favorite Jedi Master. At the very least, we all want to hear one more “Hello there.”

