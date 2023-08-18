Complete Release Schedule, Premiere Date for ‘Ahsoka’ Series Overhauled by Disney+

The excitement surrounding this is unparalleled compared to any other Disney+ Star Wars series, mainly due to the inclusion of Anakin Skywalker, portrayed by Hayden Christensen, who is poised to make a return in some capacity to the show. A recent TV spot featuring Hayden Christensen’s voice was unveiled a few days back, solidifying that the former Sith Lord turned Jedi Master will appear in flashbacks alongside a younger Ahsoka Tano. This marks the inaugural instance of witnessing both characters sharing the screen in a live-action presentation. A new clip also came out, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from this action-packed series coming next week.

Now, some new information has been released, indicating that the premiere date for this series has moved up, along with the entire release schedule changing on Disney+. Industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin released the following information below just moments ago:

NEW: #Ahsoka episodes will be available on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9pm ET, 6pm PT – starting with the two-episode premiere on August 22. pic.twitter.com/DcSgpnkpKJ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 18, 2023

According to this post, the Ahsoka series is debuting next Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. This would mark the first time Disney moved up a show as big as this one with an earlier timeframe than the previous midnight to 3 a.m. release window. The show will now debut every Tuesday at that 9 p.m. timeframe window. Hopefully, This will excite fans as the show will not come an entire day earlier and will continue to debut much earlier in the evening, giving Star Wars fans a chance to enjoy the series with loved ones and give critics a chance to review each episode earlier.

What do you think about the schedule change for ‘Ahsoka’?