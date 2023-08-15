‘Ahsoka’ Series to Contain ‘Mature’ Content Not Suitable for Children

Ahsoka (2023) is only one week and six days away from premiering on Disney+, and it would appear the show will follow suit and contain content a little more mature for younglings.

Disney+ Series Runtime Confirmed for Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series

With just days to go until the release of Ahsoka (2023) on Disney+, the official runtime for the first two episodes premiering on the platform on August 23 has been revealed. According to reports, the first two episodes are set to release next Wednesday, and the combined runtime will be 1 hour and 36 minutes, respectively. Naturally, it’s wise to approach this information cautiously, as it awaits validation from neither Lucasfilm nor Disney. Numerous shortcomings in past Star Wars productions, as perceived by enthusiasts, have revolved around the brevity of episode durations. Many episodes have clocked in at around 30 minutes or less, prompting a sense of disappointment among numerous individuals due to insufficient substance. This sentiment was particularly evident with the reception of the Obi-Wan series (2022), which encountered criticism from its audience. Nevertheless, should the reported episode duration hold, fans have an exciting prospect ahead. The initial episodes appear poised to intricately establish the series’ narrative trajectory and character progressions.

It would appear that, like Andor (2022), The Mandalorian (2019), and The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Ahsoka (2023) will be following a similar pattern in giving fans more mature content than previously thought.

‘Ahsoka’ Given a Mature Content Score for Streaming Platform

According to The Direct, the Ahsoka series set to debut next Wednesday has been given a TV-14 rating for Disney+. This should come as no surprise as the show will likely have some intense and more mature lightsaber duels than other shows we’ve seen. The shows mentioned above were also given a more mature rating, which advises parents that the series “contains material that most parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age.” This means that the live-action series will be a more graphic depiction than its animated version, Star Wars Rebels (2014), which had a rating of TV-Y7. It will be interesting to see what the directors develop regarding the lightsaber duels and any deaths the show might give its fanbase. Already the anticipation is much higher than any other Disney+ Star Wars show since Obi-Wan, as Anakin Skywalker, is set to return to some capacity to the series. A tv spot featuring the voice of Hayden Christensen debuted days ago, confirming that the late Sith-Lord-turned-Jedi Master will be seen in some flashbacks with a younger Ahsoka Tano. This would be the first time we see both characters on the screen together in a live-action format.