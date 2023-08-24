‘Ahsoka’ Officially Reveals Massive Bombshell News of a Second Galaxy

Ahsoka (2023) premiered yesterday on Disney+, and a lot happened that left fans shocked and surprised with thrills and mystery. One of those shocks was the revelation of a second galaxy in the Star Wars universe. Let’s dig in.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Related: Opening Craw Revealed for ‘Ahsoka’ Series

‘Ahsoka’ Two-Episode Premier Reveals a Ton of New Information

With two episodes now out on Disney+, fans can finally see what came after the Empire’s fall for the cast and crew of Star Wars Rebels (2014). We saw live-action Sabine Wren, played by actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo, General Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and a few others. We already say Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson in season two of The Mandalorian (2020). A pleasant surprise was the reveal of live-action Ryder Azadi, played by the same person who voiced him in the Rebels animated TV show, Clancy Brown. It was also lovely to see Chopper and Huyang, displayed and played by David Tennant, who voiced the droid in the animated series.

Related: Could Sabine Wren Be the Main Character in ‘Ahsoka’?

Some of the big news to come out of the start of this season was the introduction to the hooded bad guys we saw in the trailers. So far, we know that these two individuals are not Jedi, but one was at some point after he went into hiding following Order 66 before the rise of the Empire. That character is Baylan Skoll, who played the late and great Ray Stevenson, who sadly passed away in May of this year. Baylan has a padawan named Shin Hati, played by actress Ivanna Sakhno. These two are mercaniers for the ruthless Morgan Elsbeth (played by Diana Lee Inosanto). Elsbeth was captured by Ahsoak Tano in the second season of Mandalorian when confronted and asked about the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn. We see Elsbeth rescued by Baylan and Shin and taken to a remote site on a strange new planet.

In episode two of Ahsoka, titled “Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” we discover a second galaxy in the Star Wars universe. Something never explored but only rumored and heard in legends in the Star Wars lore and mythos.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Does the Unthinkable, Creates Massive Plot Hole in ‘Ahsoka’

A Second Galaxy in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe?

Yes, you read that correctly; there is another galaxy in Star Wars, and we are all just learning about it now through the season premiere of Ahsoka on Disney+. When Eslbeth reconvenes with Baylan and Shin on the mysterious planet, Baylan asks Elsbeth, “The Jedi did not build this place; whose work is it?” To which Elsbeth responds with the following:

An ancient people from a distant galaxy – Morgan Elsbeth

It was discovered that Elsbeth was a Nightsister, a witch from the planet Dathomir, introduced in the Star Wars Clone Wars (2008) animated series. With her belonging to this group of Dark Magic wielding power, one can only imagine how she came out with the knowledge of a second galaxy.

The path is revealed in the second episode, which is shown through the map provided inside the orb, telling the audience that at some point this season, we might travel to this not-so-distant galaxy, as this is the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn and where Ezra might also be hiding.

The children of the Jedi temple were told “old stories” of something called the Pathway to Parodia, which is the pathway legends spoke of that would allow someone from the current galaxy in the Star Wars universe to traverse in the way of hyperspace or Purrgil (the whales from the end of Rebels). Not much else is known of this mysterious galaxy right now, but with episode three releasing next Tuesday, it’s safe to say that there is more information about this second galaxy.