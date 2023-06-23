DeSantis Super PAC Attacks Florida Journalist for Taking a Disney Cruise

The feud between Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company continues as his Super PAC, Never Back Down, attacked a Florida journalist for going on a Disney Cruise.

The 2024 Presidential race is underway and that means that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ war against Disney continues. There have been wins and losses on both sides, with DeSantis taking control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney suing the Governor and using his own memoir against him.

While DeSantis and Disney are the main focus of this war, many smaller battles are happening on behalf of both sides. For example, DeSantis’ Super PAC, Never Back Down, has just claimed that Florida Politics, a conservative Florida news site, is backed by “groomers and Trump” because its publisher went on a Disney Cruise with his family. Seriously.

DeSantis Super PAC Claims Journalist is “Paid by the Groomers and Trump” Because of a Disney Cruise

On June 23, 2023, Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch posted a Tweet about a trip he took with his family on Disney Cruise Lines. A regular on Disney Cruises, Schorsch shared, “Just want to share the door decor from our [Disney Cruise] we are embarking on this weekend. It celebrates the 25th anniversary of the cruise line,” before further elaborating, “We booked this cruise to celebrate that anniversary AND to spite [Ron DeSantis]’s lunacy with his war on Disney.”

Naturally, an organization siding with the Florida Governor had to step up and fight this battle. Desantis’ own Super PAC, Never Back Down, quoted the Tweet, saying, “We get it, you’re bought and paid for by the groomers and Trump.”

We get it, you’re bought and paid for by the groomers and Trump. https://t.co/8hiEpEuwoI — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 23, 2023

This resulted in multiple people coming to Peter Schorch’s defense, warning the super PAC of “throwing around the term groomer like a Frisbee” and pointing out the fact that DeSantis and his wife had their wedding at Walt Disney World Resort.

However, it seems like Schorsch got the last laugh. In a follow-up Tweet, he said, “What’s really awesome is [Ron DeSantis] is paying for the whole thing. Seriously. The increase in traffic (last week was our busiest in 6 months) to our website since he launched his presidential campaign has more than paid for this cruise. Thanks, Ron.”

