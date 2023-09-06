Oogie Boogie Bash Not Safe for All Ages

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights are typically the primary example when most fans think of intense Halloween theme park events. However, Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash has shown its teeth in the past few days, and the results have certainly been scary.

Where Walt Disney World has Mickey’s Not-S0-Scary Halloween Party, Disney’s California Adventure is home to Oogie Boogie Bash, a trick-or-treat extravaganza with some spooky special guests. As fun as that sounds, some of the footage is beginning to be shared on social media, which is definitely dark for Disney.

Murder, Monsters, and Mayhem Take Disneyland

One of the biggest selling points of Oogie Boogie Bash is the special Character Meet and Greets, specifically the creepy and colorful cast of Villains Disney has rolled out this year. While Disney World does offer a few villains like Jafar, Lady Tremaine, and Cinderella’s step-sisters, MNSSHP pales in comparison to its Californian counterpart.

Not only does Oogie Boogie Bash offer more villains, but a more eclectic ensemble as well. Videos of Ernesto de la Cruz, Mother Gothel, and Oogie Boogie himself have surfaced on platforms like TikTok, but some of the newer additions are starting to up the scare factor.

Characters like Marvel’s Agatha Harkness and Yokai from Big Hero 6 definitely have a more intimidating presence, but Disney truly cranked things to eleven with the addition of Judge Doom.

Credit to the performer and Disney’s casting department; they really did their homework on this guy. However, watching him recreate the infamous shoe scene from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? in real time unsettled more than a few adults and who knows how many freaked-out kids.

Additionally, the environments some of these characters inhabit are massive, and they truly keep Disney’s gift for immersion alive. That said, we’re not sure we want to end up in Doom’s vat of Dip or Marvel’s Dark Dimension, and neither will most young kids.

Disney has always been associated with family-friendly entertainment, but this year, things are being directed more at the adults. Granted, some kids have a high tolerance for creepy things, but not all these experiences are created with them in mind.

It’s probably a safe idea to keep an eye on young guests attending Oogie Boogie Bash this year, as some environments and characters might be a little too intense. As hard as it is to believe, Disney might want to put an age recommendation on this one.

Do you think your kids can handle Oogie Boogie Bash this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!