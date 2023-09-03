Whether you’re heading to Oogie Boogie Bash or want to release your inner baddie for a night, Disney Villains Halloween costumes are always in vogue. We should know, we’ve seen Cruella and the Devil Wears Prada. We keep their posters on our vision board. It’s a giant vision board.

Halloween is the perfect time to unleash your inner villain and dress up as some of Disney movies’ most wicked and striking characters. Sure, we love the Disney Princesses, but we know the villains get to have the good lines and best outfits. Whether you want to be scary, funny, or glamorous, there is a Disney villain costume for you. And if you want to make it even more fun, you can gather your squad and dress as a Disney villain group. You can mix and match different villains from movies or stick to one theme or franchise; remember, no goodie two shoes are allowed.

Disney villain costumes are a fun, devilish way to show your Disney fandom. Whether you want to dress up as a Disney villain or villainess, you will find a costume that suits your taste and personality. The possibilities are endless, but we have some ideas to inspire you.

Cruella from 101 Dalmatians: Cruella is the fur-obsessed villain who tries to kidnap and skin the Dalmatian puppies for her coat. She is also one of the most fashionable and eccentric villains, with her black and white hair and red dress. To dress up as Cruella, you have two options: the animated version or the movie version based on Emma Stone. While you can never go wrong with a classic, we love this costume based on Cruella’s masquerade look, which is killer. No, really, she eventually becomes an attempted puppy killer.

The Evil Queen: The Evil Queen is one of the most iconic and classic Disney villains, and her transformation into the Old Witch is one of the most memorable scenes in the movie. She will need a purple dress, a black cape with a high collar, a gold crown, and a red apple to dress up as the Evil Queen. To dress up as the Old Witch, you will need a black dress, a black cloak with a hood, a white wig, a basket with apples, and some makeup to make your face look old and wrinkled.

Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty: Maleficent is another classic Disney villain known for her dark magic and dragon form. She is among the most stylish and elegant villains, with her black and purple outfit and horned headdress. To dress up as Maleficent, you will need a black dress with purple accents, a black cape with a stand-up collar, a pair of horns, and a staff. You can add some green contacts or makeup to make your eyes look more sinister.

Gaston from Beauty and the Beast: Gaston is the arrogant and selfish villain who tries to woo Belle and kill the Beast. He is also one of the most humorous and ridiculous villains, with his exaggerated muscles and catchy song. To dress up as Gaston, you need a red shirt with yellow trim, black pants, black boots, and a belt with a buckle. You can add fake muscles or padding to make your chest look more extensive and some phony hair or wigs. The song sets a standard, gentlemen. If you can pull off this outfit without the fake muscles and wig, you can leave your number in the comments.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid: Ursula is the cunning and manipulative sea witch who tricks Ariel into trading her voice for legs. She is also one of the most colorful and vivid villains, with purple skin, white hair, and tentacles. If you want not to have to worry about tentacles knocking around the punch bowl all night, might we suggest this “Vanessa” costume instead – pair this gothic high waist dress with a seashell pendant holding Ariel’s voice, and you’re all set to be every boy’s nightmare dressed like a daydream.

Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas: Speaking of nightmares, Oogie Boogie is the creepy and sadistic villain who kidnaps Santa Claus and tries to kill Jack Skellington. He is also one of the most unique and original villains, with his burlap sack body and bugs inside. This costume at ShopDisney has a highly detailed mask with grubs and worms in the mouth. It’s super detailed and totally gross. So it’s perfect.

Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog: Dr. Facilier is the sneaky and charismatic villain who uses voodoo magic to trick people into making deals with him. He’s one of our favorite musical villains, with his New Orleans style and catchy songs. To dress up as Dr. Facilier, you will need a purple suit jacket, a red vest, black pants, black shoes, a purple hat with feathers, some cards or talismans to use as props, and it wouldn’t hurt to have “Friends on the Other Side.”

Jafar from Aladdin: Jafar is the power-hungry and treacherous villain who tries to take over Agrabah by using the Genie’s magic. He is also among the most menacing and dramatic villains, with his red and black outfit and snake staff. To dress up as Jafar, you will need a black robe with red lining, a red cape with gold trim, a black turban with a red feather on it, a fake beard or makeup to make your beard look pointy, and a staff with a snake head on it. If you meet a mythical red Jasmine in the wild, maybe you can make a good girl go bad.

Megara and Hades from Hercules: Megara and Hades are the unlikely villains working together to bring down Hercules. Megara is the sassy and sarcastic damsel in distress who falls in love with Hercules, while Hades is the fiery and furious lord of the underworld who hates Hercules. Meg is pretty straightforward. For Hades, you’ll have to put on some makeup and a white wig; we recommend getting some portable RGB LEDs through and going from a cool pilot blue glow to a flaming hot red.

These are just some of the costumes you can choose from for your Disney villain group costume. You can also find more ideas at ShopDisney.com. Whatever you choose, you will have a wickedly good time with your friends and family as you dress up as some of the most excellent and evil characters from Disney movies. Happy Halloween!