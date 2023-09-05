Halloween Run Amok: Hocus Pocus Costumes For Your Coven

Don’t let the season escape like children in the night. Nab these Hocus Pocus Halloween costumes for spooky season frights.

If you are looking for a witchy and witty theme to inspire your Halloween costume this year, look no further than Hocus Pocus. The cult classic Disney movie and its sequel features the Sanderson sisters, three evil witches who are resurrected on Halloween night and wreak havoc on the town of Salem. Whether you want to be the leader Winifred, the seductive Sarah, the goofy Mary, or even the cat Binx, you can find a costume that suits your style and budget.

Call together your coven and light yourselves a black flame candle because here are some of the best Hocus Pocus Halloween costumes for yourself or your group cosplay:

Winifred Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costumes: Winifred Sanderson is the oldest and most powerful of the Sanderson sisters, a cunning and ruthless witch who wants to suck the life force of children to stay young and beautiful. She is also sarcastic and bossy, and she often clashes with her sisters and her enemies. You can dress up as Winifred Sanderson in one of her outfits from the movie, such as her green dress that she wears in most of the movie. This iconic and elaborate costume includes a green dress with gold details. You can also accessorize with a red wig, a book of spells, and a broomstick while you run amok.

Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume: Sarah Sanderson is the youngest and most beautiful of the Sanderson sisters, a flirty and ditzy witch who uses her voice to lure children to their doom. You can dress up as Sarah Sanderson in one of her outfits from the movie, like the pink and purple dress that she wears in most of the film. You can also accessorize with a blonde wig, her hooded cloak, and a mop to ride on while you sing “Come Little Children.”

Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume: Dress up as Mary Sanderson, the loyal middle sister of the Sanderson witches. She’s a goofy and hungry witch who can track down children by their scent. Mary is friendly cheerful, and enjoys cracking jokes while cooking potions with her sisters. Her dress is a cozy and quirky costume. You can also accessorize with a purple wig in her signature hairstyle, a vacuum cleaner to ride on, and a cheese puff to snack on.

Billy Butcherson Hocus Pocus Costume: Billy Butcherson is the former beau of Winifred Sanderson, who was killed by her and resurrected by her as a zombie to do her bidding. He is also funny and friendly, and he helps the kids defeat the witches. You can dress up as Billy Butcherson in his outfit from the movie, which consists of a gray suit with dirt and holes, a white shirt, a gray tie, and black shoes. You can also add some makeup or accessories to create his pale skin, stitches, scars, and mouth sewn shut.

Binx Hocus Pocus Costume: It’s Halloween! A black cat costume is almost too perfect not to jump into.

These costumes will cast a spell on any movie fan and make a perfect Halloween plan for you and your coven for a group costume. If you enjoyed this article, please Share this article with your friends and follow us on social media for more Halloween costume suggestions.

Affiliate links are used in this article to support the creation of high-quality content.