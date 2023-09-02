All Hallow’s Eve is much closer than you realize, and it’s time to start planning that perfect Halloween Disney Princess Group Costume with your friends. Lucky for you, this weekend, they’re part of ShopDisney’s Labor Day Weekend sale.

The beloved Disney animated films have featured a variety of princesses with a wide variety of personalities, stories, and styles. Whether you want to be the adventurous Ariel, the elegant Aurora, the brave Mulan, or one of their friends, you can find a costume that fits your personality and budget.

The Little Mermaid – Princess Ariel Costumes: Ariel is the heroine of The Little Mermaid, a curious and rebellious mermaid who dreams of exploring the human world and falls in love with Prince Eric. She is also musical and optimistic, and she has a loyal group of friends under the sea. You can dress up as Ariel in either her mermaid or human form.

As a mermaid, this aquatic costume consists of a purple seashell corset (You can go for the seashell bikini if you want to, but this costume is for late October), a green mermaid tail, and red hair. You can also accessorize with a starfish clip, a fork comb, and a fish plush toy to represent her friend Flounder. Her human outfit that she wears when she grows those… what’s that word again? Oh yeah, feet with the help of Ursula. This cute and casual costume consists of a blue dress with black details, a blue bow in her hair, and black shoes. You can also accessorize with a necklace with a shell pendant to hold her voice and a crab plush toy representing her friend Sebastian.

Sleeping Beauty – Aurora Costume: Aurora is the heroine of Sleeping Beauty, a graceful and gentle princess whom Maleficent curses to fall into a deep sleep on her sixteenth birthday. She is also romantic and dreamy when she meets her true love, Prince Phillip, in the forest. The princess outfit she wears when she returns to the castle and dances with Prince Phillip is a stunning and elegant costume that features a pink dress with gold details, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a full skirt. You can add gloves, jewelry, a tiara, and a rose to complete the look.

Mulan – Mulan Costume: Mulan is the heroine of Mulan, a brave and loyal young woman who disguises herself as a man to join the army in place of her father. She is also smart and resourceful, and she saves China from the Huns with the help of her dragon friend, Mushu. You can dress up as Mulan in the warrior outfit she wears when defending China. This bold and practical costume consists of a green tunic, brown pants, brown boots, and armor. You can also accessorize with a sword, a helmet, and a dragon plush toy to represent Mushu or a cricket plush toy to represent Cri-Kee.

Beauty and the Beast – Belle Costume: Belle is the heroine of Beauty and the Beast, a bright and kind young woman who loves to read and learn new things. She is also brave and compassionate, and she sees beyond the Beast’s appearance and falls in love with him. You can dress up as Belle in either her French village outfit or her ball gown dress.

She wears her blue and white outfit in the opening song, “Belle.” This simple and elegant costume consists of a blue dress with a white apron, a white blouse, and a blue bow in her hair. You can also accessorize with a basket of books and a red rose. Your other option, of course, is her brilliant ball gown that she wears when she dances with the Beast in the ballroom. This stunning costume features a yellow satin dress with ruffles, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a full skirt. You can also add gloves, jewelry, and a tiara to complete the look.

Tangled – Rapunzel Costume: Rapunzel is the heroine of Tangled, a spirited and artistic young woman who has been locked away in a tower by Mother Gothel for her magical hair. She is also adventurous and curious, and she escapes from the tower with the help of Flynn Rider to see the floating lanterns. You can dress up as Rapunzel in the purple dress she wears in most of the movie. This lovely costume includes a purple dress with pink details, a purple corset, and purple shoes. You can also accessorize with a flower crown, a frying pan, and a long blonde wig or hair extensions to represent her hair, or be bold and chop it off as she does at the end of the film.

The Princess and the Frog – Tiana Costume: Tiana is the heroine of The Princess and the Frog, a hardworking and ambitious young woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant. She is also determined and resourceful, and she overcomes many obstacles to achieve her goal and find love. You can dress up as Tiana in the princess outfit she wears when she becomes human again after kissing Prince Naveen as a frog. This gorgeous, sparkly costume features a green ball gown with flower details, spaghetti straps, and a full skirt. You can also add gloves, jewelry, and a tiara to complete the look.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Princess Snow White Costume: The heroine of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first Disney animated movie. She is a sweet and gentle young woman who escapes from her evil stepmother, the Queen, and finds refuge with the seven dwarfs in the forest. You can dress up as Snow White in her outfit from the movie, which consists of a blue and yellow dress, a red cape, a red bow in her hair, and black shoes. You can also accessorize with an apple, a basket, and a dwarf plush toy to represent one of her friends.

Wreck-It Ralph – Vanelop Von Schweetz: The young heroine of Wreck-It Ralph, she turned out to actually be a Disney Princess in the end, and we can’t leave her out of the group. Her costume is available on Amazon, but you can also recreate it with a seafoam green hoody and some peppermints stuck in your hair. Though, maybe don’t use actual candy in your hair.

Cinderella – Princess Cinderella Costume: The heroine of Cinderella is a kind and gentle young woman who lives with her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. She is also a dreamer who wishes for a better life and a true love. You can dress up as Cinderella in one of her outfits from the movie, such as her servant outfit or her ball gown.

Brave – Princess Merida Costume: The heroine of Brave is a fiery and rebellious young princess of Scotland. She is also skilled and courageous, as she defies the tradition of marrying a suitor her parents chose. You can dress up as Merida in her outfit from the movie, which consists of a green dress with gold details, brown boots, and red curly hair. You can also accessorize with a bow and arrow, a belt with a buckle, and a bear plush toy to represent her mother or brothers.

Aladdin – Princess Jasmine Costume: The heroine of Aladdin a beautiful and independent princess who wants to choose her own destiny. She is also brave and clever and falls in love with Aladdin for who he is, not for his status.

Pocahontas – Pocahontas Costumes: The heroine of Pocahontas is a free-spirited and adventurous young woman who belongs to the Powhatan tribe.

Moana – Moana Costume: The heroine of Moana, a spirited and adventurous young woman who is the daughter of the chief of Motunui island. She is also determined and resourceful, and she sets sail on a quest to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her people. You can dress up as Moana in her outfit from the movie, which consists of a red crop top with white details, an orange skirt with white details, brown sandals, and brown curly hair. You can also accessorize with a green pendant necklace and paddle. Maybe even include your four-legged friend as Hei Hei.

Disney princesses are some of the most iconic characters from Disney animation, and they have inspired many costumes across generations. Team up with your family or friends to create a Disney Princess group costume that will wow everyone.

So don’t wait once upon a dream. Go to ShopDisney now to prep for a magical Halloween!