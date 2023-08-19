Are you looking for a great group costume for Halloween? These Labyrinth Halloween costumes are beautiful separately, but together you’ll be the talk of the masquerade ball.

For those of you who dream of getting lost in Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, the good news is that two of the film’s heroes can finally come into the real world. The brave and loyal Sir Didymus, the fox-terrier knight who guards the bridge over the Bog of Eternal Stench, and the loveable Ludo, the gentle giant who can call forth rocks with his howls, are available as costumes for your pet and you, respectively. There is no bad news unless you were holding your breath for a Hoggle costume.

The Labyrinth Sir Didymus Pet Costume – You can dress up your furry friend as the iconic character Sir Didymus! This pet costume is an officially licensed product that features a brown jumpsuit with an attached tail, a red cape with a gold collar, and a matching hat with an eye patch and feather. The costume is made of soft, comfortable fabric that will not irritate your pet’s skin or fur. Thanks to the velcro closures on the neck and chest, the costume is easy to put on and take off. The outfit comes in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra large, so that you can find the perfect fit for your pup.

The Labyrinth Sir Didymus Pet Costume is a must-buy item for dog lovers and Labyrinth fans alike. It’s a great way to show off your pet’s personality and make them look adorable and heroic at the same time. Whether you want to dress up your dog for Halloween, a themed party, or just for fun, this costume will make them stand out. Imagine how cute they will look riding their sheepdog mount Ambrosius (not included)!

Labyrinth Ludo Costume for Adults – Ludo’s detailed costume includes a tunic, pants, mask, hands, and feet. Now just practice saying, “SMELL BAD!” & “SARUH?!” This costume does not grant the wearer the ability to call down rocks.

Handmade Worm from Labyrinth– This detailed keepsake is a perfect accessory for your Labyrinth costume or cosplay. He’s adorable, but you’ll have to say his signature “‘Allo!” for him.

Women’s Labyrinth Sarah Costume – This enchantingly beautiful costume channels Jennifer Connelly’s Sarah when she encounters the Goblin King in her dream of a masquerade ball. “As the World Falls Down” should repeat as you wander the streets on Halloween, looking for and trying to avoid the Goblin King. Pair the dress with this Labyrinth book purse so people don’t ask if you’re Glinda the Good Witch.

Labyrinth Deluxe Jareth Costume – Those who worship at the altar of Bowie can’t go wrong doing your Dance; Magic Dance in one of these options: Jareth in his black jumper and pirate blouse or masquerade ball look. Either way, you’ll remind them of the babe… that was David Bowie. You might have to remind them you’re David Bowie and not Hayley Atwell in Mission Impossible.

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your dog into Sir Didymus, the fearless and noble knight from Labyrinth, or yourself and your friends into one of these memorable characters. Get on the group chat and tell them you need them. They said they’d be there “Should You Need Us.” Order your Labyrinth group and pet costume today, and prepare for some magical adventures.