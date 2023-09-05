Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World » Disney Phases Out Younger Audience With Latest Event

Disney Phases Out Younger Audience With Latest Event

Disney Adults at Disneyland Resort with Mickey Mouse

Credit: Disney

Being a Disney adult in pop culture opens one to ridicule, but they might soon have their day. Although Disneyland is known as the happiest place on earth, younger guests might not be too thrilled about this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

Oogie Boogie at Disneyland
Credit: Inside the Magic

The Halloween event at Disney’s California Adventure has already included some uncharacteristically scary additions to the tricks and treats, but some of the highlights are downright bone-chilling. We’re looking at you, Judge Doom.

Character Blows Whistle on Disney Adult Events

Ernesto de la Cruz at Halloween Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 Disneyland California Adventure Park
Credit: The Entertainment Collective, Twitter

While some of the new Disney Villain Meet and Greets at Oogie Boogie Bash have been a heaping helping of fan service to more than a few Disneyland guests, some are definitely steering things toward a more grown-up audience.

Young trick-or-treaters might know Mother Gothel, Sid, and Ernesto de la Cruz, but characters like Agatha Harkness, Judge Doom, and Yokai are geared more toward the adults at the party, especially given their more intense presence and persona.

Judge Doom recently recreated the infamous shoe-killing scene on TikTok, which was easily one of the most terrifying and out-of-pocket moments in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The fact that Disney would willingly recreate this for a G-rated audience certainly feels out of character.

There has been much debate regarding Disney including more adult-oriented events in recent weeks, including adult-only Park days. While full days might be a bit of a stretch, special hours and events similar to Oogie Boogie Bash might be just the ticket both fans and Disney want.

Three adult women in front of Epcot.
Credit: Disney

With adult-only events, Disney can not only get away with more interactions like the one above, but tickets would sell in a flash. Just like the young kids that go to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, it’s all fueled by that sweet, sweet nostalgia.

Similar to our recent report on the Disney Villain Park, this might be Disney’s way of playtesting things for a more adult audience. Judging by the sound of the crowd on social media, it might not be long before events for Disney Adults come to fruition.

Would you go to a Disney Adults event? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

