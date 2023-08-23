Radio Host Under Fire After Calling Disney Adult Friend “Embarrassing,” “Childish”

A radio host is under fire after making heated comments about Disney Adults.

Disney Adults are something of a social media phenomenon. Adult Disney Park and Disney movie fans have always existed, but only in recent years has it become popular to bash the fandom online. Making fun of adults who hug Goofy or get engaged at Disneyland Paris is a shortcut to thousands of interactions.

But the reaction to a recent radio conversation posted on TikTok suggests the tide may be turning. Abby Murphy, a co-host of “The Bert Show,” infuriated listeners with her take on Disney Adults:

Murphy explained that since her friends’ live in different cities, they decided to go on weekend trips together for birthday celebrations. She planned a vacation to New York City for her friend’s 25th birthday, calling it an “adult Disneyland.”

“New York is, like, a very appropriate adult trip,” Murphy said. “It’s sort of like the adult Disneyland because there’s excursions; there’s nice dining. There’s lots of characters running around. It’s very interesting… That’s a very appropriate adult vacation.”

But Murphy was shocked when the 25-year-old took another birthday trip with friends – this time, to Walt Disney World Resort.

“As a Floridian, I have been to Disney World many a times,” Murphy said. “I think it’s great. It’s kind of a guilty pleasure because I get it’s a little weird being an adult going to Disney.”

Despite liking the Central Florida Disney Park, the host felt spending a weekend without children was inappropriate.

“But making a whole weekend out of it and getting excited to see the characters… Taking pictures with Pluto as if he’s a real celebrity,” Murphy argued. “I kind of was looking at these videos and these photos on their social media, and I was going, ‘This is so embarrassing for you guys.’”

Murphy called her friend and told her it was “a little weird” that the adults decided to vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Don’t you think that’s a little childish?” she asked.

Her friend was “appalled.”

“What do you mean, ‘childish?’” the friend reportedly responded. “It’s Disney. Nobody ever grows out of Disney.”

But Murphy’s co-hosts didn’t agree with her take.

“Abby, you’re the A-hole,” one said.

Commenters slammed Murphy, too.

“Talk about being judgemental,” said @zarconeyyyy.

“It’s not weird,” @gabberrella24 wrote. “It’s a theme park which are just as fun for adults as it is for kids.”

“Bro, you need to grow up and stop judging how people have fun,” @chardope16 agreed.

Should adults go to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort without kids? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.